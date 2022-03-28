TV THIS WEEK: 'Astrid & Lilly' finale, 'Snowpiercer' finale, 'The Flash', 'Moon Knight' series premiere

The first season of Astrid & Lilly comes to a close as Moon Knight makes its debut.

The big story this week is the finale of SYFY’s Astrid & Lilly, which is wrapping its first season of monster-hunting action with one more mission that will (hopefully!) save the world once and for all.

Along with the Astrid & Lilly finale, TNT is also parking its latest season of Snowpiercer, which looks to bring some icy twists to the apocalyptic future thriller. Disney+ also has the long-awaited debut of its next Marvel original live-action series Moon Knight, which looks to have a darker tone that is more in line with the former Netflix Marvel shows that the streamer recently added.

The CW also has some new Arrowverse superhero stuff on tap, led by breakout hit Superman & Lois and recently-renewed stalwart, The Flash. AMC has a new episode of The Walking Dead’s final season, and NBC has a new episode of near-future-set sitcom Young Rock. There are also some good movies on tap, with SYFY airing recent movies like Columbiana and Krampus.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Original Sinners”

SEASON FINALE: It all comes to a head as old adversaries clash, with New Eden hanging in the balance.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “30 Days and 30 Nights”

Lois thanks Lana for sticking up for Jonathan when he is taunted for getting football season canceled; Jordan's unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah rattled.

Moon Knight (Disney+), Wednesday - Series Premiere

SERIES PREMIERE: When Steven Grant (Oscar Issac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Guts”

FINALE: Astrid and Lilly go head-to-head with the big bad and try to save the world.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m.

In the years following a zombie apocalypse, survivors seek refuge in a world overrun by the dead.

MONDAY

Colombiana (SYFY), Monday 9 p.m.

A professional killer (Zoe Saldana) carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Original Sinners”

TUESDAY

Underworld (SYFY), Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

A female vampire (Kate Beckinsale) tries to protect a medical student (Scott Speedman) from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species.

Young Rock (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “In Your Blood”

Hawaii, 1984: As Lia prepares for her trial, she puts Ata in charge of her wrestling promotion and all the problems that come with it; Rocky begins to feel overshadowed by his partner, Tony Atlas; Dewey goes head-to-head with a new classmate.

WWE NXT (USA), Tuesday 8 p.m.

WWE's hottest up-and-coming Superstars compete to prove they've got what it takes; more than just evolution, it's a revolution; the entertainers, the leading men and women, the WWE Superstars of tomorrow.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “30 Days and 30 Nights”

Naomi (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Keep Your Friends Close”

New information leads Naomi to believe there is another alien in her midst; a visit from Cmdr. Steel prompts Dee and Zumbado to make an unexpected visit to the McDuffy home in the middle of the anniversary party.

WWE Evil (USA), Tuesday 10:08 p.m. - “Brothers of Destruction”

Brothers and sworn enemies, The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil in WWE: The Brothers of Destruction; unified in darkness, "The Phenom" and "The Big Red Monster" blaze a terrifying legacy of carnage and chaos in their wake.

WEDNESDAY

Moon Knight (Disney+), Wednesday - Series Premiere

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Phantoms”

Barry and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him; Iris, needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City.

Domino Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Qualifiers: Movie Night”

Four new teams of domino enthusiasts must create topples with movie themes.

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Clementine”

After finding himself in a bind, Dennis turns to Nicky for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring; when an argument about family causes Henry and Nicky to have their first real fight, Henry reluctantly reconnects with his estranged father.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Guts”

THURSDAY

Halo (Paramount Plus), Thursday - “Unbound”

In the year 2552, humans on the planet Madrigal have been fighting for independence from Earth, but a fatal encounter with the Alien Covenant complicates things. Master Chief John 117 and his super-soldier "Spartans" join the fight. After the battle, Master Chief heads to his home planet of Reach with a Madrigal survivor and a mysterious object he discovered on the planet. But a controversial order has John questioning his mission, and himself.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - “Round of 16”

The march toward the Giant Nut rages on as the final 16 bots fight for survival; only eight will survive to face the ultimate conflict.

Halloween Kills (HBO), Thursday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: The nightmare isn't over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers continues his ritual bloodbath in Haddonfield, Ill. Taking matters into its own hands, an angry mob of vigilantes hunts down Myers to end his reign of terror once and for all.

Ghosts (CBS), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Trevor's Pants”

The secret about Trevor's missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay found on Elias Woodstone's corpse; Thor decides to tell Flower how he feels about her.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Was This the Monster You Saw”

Lizzie continues on her quest, with mixed results; Ben reveals more about his family and its history; Jed finds his feelings deepening; Cleo is concerned about her recent changes.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (SYFY), Thursday 9 p.m.

Daredevil operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora's Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world.

FRIDAY

Shaun of the Dead (SYFY), Friday 7 p.m.

An aimless TV salesman (Simon Pegg) and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London.

Gemini Man (TBS), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.

The Blacklist (NBC), Friday 8 p.m. - “Eva Mason”

While searching for Sen. Panabaker's missing daughter-in-law, the task force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions; Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz's death.

Highlight Exclusive clip from NBC's The Blacklist, Episode 913 - "Genuine Models Inc."

WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Fox), Friday 8 p.m.

The Superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment do battle in elaborate, long-running rivalries in a weekly two-hour showdown.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - “Ripples”

When Maggie's demon hunting gets dangerous, Mel decides it's time for them to take a break; the new Charmed One is left in charge of the command center for the first time.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - “Mysterious Ancient Ruins”

Some archeological finds are so baffling, they challenge what is known about the past; learning the truth about these mysterious ruins and answering the questions they continue to present.

SATURDAY

Death on the Nile (HBO), Sunday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Krampus (SYFY), Saturday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Members (Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott, Toni Collette) of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime.

SUNDAY

Severance (Apple TV+), Sunday - "What's for Dinner?”

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Riverdale (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town”

After learning that Percival Pickens is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie comes up with a plan to prove him wrong; Britta makes a risky move to help Cheryl.

Killing Eve (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Oh Goodie, I'm the Winner”

Eve and Villanelle reunite before parting to pursue their own missions, which leads Villanelle to another assassin in The Twelve; Eve moves closer to achieving her revenge mission; Carolyn is forced to face a ghost from her past.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m.

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Give Me Liberty”

Claire and Jamie experience the rising tensions in the colonies when they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of the Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald.

Jeepers Creepers (SYFY), Sunday 9 p.m.

A cloaked figure (Jonathan Breck) terrorizes two siblings (Gina Philips, Justin Long) after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe.

Shining Vale (Starz), Sunday 10 p.m. - “Chapter Six: Whispering Hope”

A dysfunctional family moves to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place.

*TV listing information via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.