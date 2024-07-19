The cast of Twisters explains the scenes that had them the most nervous on set.

Twisters Stars on How They Prepped for the Disaster Movie's Most Harrowing Scenes

Watch the trailers for Twisters and it's very easy to imagine all the fun that stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Glen Powell had running from faux storms in Oklahoma during the production of the movie in the summer of 2023.

But what's also true is that making a big summer blockbuster can be really stressful: a lot is riding on the actors selling the scares, the stakes, the action, and the character chemistry when you have big wind machines blowing in your face.

For the release of Twisters on July 19 in theaters, NBC Insider sat down with the cast to find out what scene in director Lee Isaac Chung's spiritual sequel to Twister (1996) gave them the most nerves leading up to the shoot.

Anthony Ramos didn't know freezing weather would be part of the filming

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Javi (Anthony Ramos) in Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon

In Twisters, actor Anthony Ramos plays Javi, a former colleague of Kate Cooper's (Edgar-Jones) and the new leader of a privately financed storm research project. Ramos has become a familiar face in blockbusters from Godzilla: King of the Monsters to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, so selling spectacle has become old hat for the actor. Except for when Twisters suddenly hit a bit of a cold front while filming, and simply speaking without their teeth chattering became a problem.

Pointing out his most uncomfortable scene in Twisters, Ramos remembered, "It was having to specifically do [a] scene with me and Daisy ... It was freezing that night. Just standing there and doing the scene together was super difficult. We were both so cold. Our mouths were barely moving.

"Then we had the mist coming out from our mouths so they had us sucking on ice cubes and spitting them out right before they called action to decrease the condensation when we were speaking," he continued. "It was wild! So, it was just those little things, staying locked in during a scene that was emotional and important to the story, and freezing!"

The Water Park Ride No One Expected

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Javi (Anthony Ramos), and Tyler (Glen Powell), in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Universal Pictures

For Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), doing big movies like Twisters is new, so getting thrown around to look like she is really in the middle of a storm was a brand-new life experience.

"I'd never really done stunts like this, or big set pieces," she explained. "There's a big F5 tornado coming and basically something knocks down a water tower and it falls on us. We had to recreate the water sweeping us down the street.

"I remember the three of us stood in the street, looking at this water tank and them counting in...because they were releasing so much water," she remembered. "I was going like, 'Oh my gosh' as it comes out in a big tidal wave. So, waiting for it to hit us, I remember that was so cool."

Glen Powell's "Don't Mess It Up!" Moment

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler (Glen Powell) in Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon

While Glen Powell's character Tyler Owens comes across as if he's not afraid of anything, the actor admitted he was plenty worried about doing his job well enough to keep other's work intact in the final edit.

"One day that I actually felt the pressure was [during] a scene that takes place in a town called Crystal Springs, right after a big disaster hits," he shared. "The production designer had spent so long basically recreating a community. They're recreating what it's actually like for a town to get hit by tornadoes.

"Some of these houses are still standing and some of them are sort of split in half, then some of them are completely decimated," he detailed. "They basically built one of the most impressive sets I've ever seen. But there's not that many scenes [in it]. It's really two very short scenes that take place there. And I was like, 'Man if we mess up the scenes they spent so long spending such detail on... that if this gets cut out of the movie, they're gonna just hate me forever!'"

