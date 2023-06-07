Former Intelligence Agent Claims U.S. Government Hiding Alien Spacecraft

In 1999, American astronaut John Crichton (Ben Browder) accidentally got sucked into a wormhole during an experimental spaceflight. When he emerged out of the other end, he found himself in the midst of a daring escape as a living spaceship called Moya tried to outrun a militaristic alien force. When the dust settled, and Crichton realized he was alone in deep space, he joined forces with a diverse cast of alien characters in the hope that he might one day return home.

WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS UFOS ARE REAL AND WE HAVE THEM

David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, has filed an official whistleblower complaint, alleging that the United States Government has maintained a secret program to recover downed alien spacecraft.

The first report of Grusch’s claims came from journalist Leslie Kean, via The Debrief. Kean has a long history of reporting on the UFO phenomenon for The New York Times. In 2017, she reported on a then-secret program to study UFOs, a program which has since been confirmed as the All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The program is tasked with investigating what the government has started calling Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena or UAPs. Grusch then sat down with NewsNation’s Ross Coulhart in an exclusive interview, to tell his story.

During his time with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, he served as the senior technical advisor for the Pentagon’s UAP task force. He claims that during that time, he was approached by a number of high ranking officials and presented with evidence that the U.S. Government has recovered spacecraft of “non-human origin.”

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse. People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program,” Grusch told NewsNation. “They told me, based on their oral testimony, and they provided me documents and other proof, that there was in fact a program that the UAP Task Force was not read into.”

Grusch indicated that he shared that information including classified “proof” with Congress as part of his whistleblower complaint. The proof could not be shared with the media, for reasons of national security, according to Grusch.

Triangle UFO Photo: David Wall/Getty Images

Importantly, Grusch is clear that he has not seen the alleged craft or photographs himself, but has spoken with multiple sources which he deems reliable. While Grusch’s credentials have been verified, his claims, for obvious reasons, have not.

In the wake of renewed interest in UAPs, both from the public and the government, Grusch’s claims carry a little more weight than they previously might have, and others in the community are calling on the government to investigate them seriously. Former Navy fighter pilot Lt. Ryan Graves — who has testified before Congress himself, regarding his experiences with UAPs while piloting military aircraft — believes Grusch is reliable.

“His story is believable, and I think it’s now up to Congress to verify it and communicate the results of that to the American People, Graves told NewsNation.

The AARO recently held a public meeting to discuss the current state of their UAP investigation, where they reported that the majority of sightings are explainable and they have found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology. They released the following statement in response to Grusch’s allegations.

“To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession of reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently. AARO is committed to following the data and its investigation wherever it leads. AARO, working with the Office of the General Counsel and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, has established a safe and secure process for individuals to come forward with information to aid AARO in its congressionally-mandated historical review of records and testimonies is ongoing and due to Congress by June 2024. AARO welcomes the opportunity to speak with any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to the historical review.”

