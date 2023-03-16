'Cocaine Bear' fans can bring drug-addled predator into their homes as gonzo comedy hits Digital

The ursine addict is trying to knock down your door. Be sure to kindly invite her in...

What's that trying to knock down the door of your home and rip you to pieces in a drug-addled rage?

Why, it's the friendly neighborhood Cocaine Bear, of course! Universal Pictures' gonzo horror-comedy is now available to stream on Digital platforms, the studio announced Thursday via the movie's official Twitter account. Replying to a fan in the comments, the bear herself confirmed that it won't be long before a physical release goes on sale.

hello. i’m in your home now. pic.twitter.com/vGBWonVgwA — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) March 14, 2023

Loosely based on a true crime caper from 1985, the off-the-wall project was written by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter) and directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2). In our timeline, the titular predator fatally overdosed after noshing on several kilos of the powdery white stuff. In the world of Cocaine Bear, however, the animal doesn't stop until every human in its path is mangled beyond recognition.

"There's a King Kong sort of framework to it," Jimmy Warden said last month. "I wanted to create empathy for the bear like Kong. He's not the bad guy in this story. He's just doing what a bear does — it's the drugs that have made [her] insane."

The movie's human cast includes the onscreen talents of Keri Russell (Antlers), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The One and Only Ivan), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (Faithfully Yours), Aaron Holliday (Euphoria), Margo Martindale (BoJack Horseman), and the late Ray Liotta (GoodFellas).

In addition to directing, Banks also produced the feature alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Max Handelman, Brian Duffield, and Aditya Sood. Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, and Nikki Baida served as executive producers.

Haven't seen Cocaine Bear in theaters yet? Not to worry — the film is still playing on the big screen. Click here to purchase tickets. To date, the film has grossed over $67 million at the worldwide box office. It currently holds a score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Looking for more creature-based thrills? Jordan Peele's Nope is currently streaming on Peacock.