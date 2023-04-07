Universal to mix 'Percy Jackson' with 'Hunger Games' in adaptation of Alexandra Bracken novel 'Lore'

The mythological underpinnings of Percy Jackson will meet the brutal free-for-all of The Hunger Games in Universal Pictures' upcoming film adaptation of Alexandra Bracken's 2021 YA fantasy novel — Lore.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms the studio has entered development on the project, whose screenplay is currently being written by Snake Eyes scribes, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Former Sony executive Amy Pascal is on board to produce, with Bracken serving as an executive producer. This marks the second Hollywood adaptation of the author's work following 2018's The Darkest Minds.

Lore takes place in a world where nine Greek gods are hunted every seven years in a punitive event known as the Agon, which offers ancient bloodlines the opportunity to bloodily vie for a chance to slaughter an omnipotent being for their power and immortality. Lore Perseous — who left the tradition behind years before after her family was murdered by a rival line — enters the latest New York City Agon, revenge firmly on her mind, once she's recruited by a long-lost friend, Castor, and a wounded Athena (the last of the old gods).

"The goddess offers an alliance against their mutual enemy and, at last, a way for Lore to leave the Agon behind forever," reads the official synopsis from publisher Disney Hyperion. "But Lore's decision to bind her fate to Athena's and rejoin the hunt will come at a deadly cost — and still may not be enough to stop the rise of a new god with the power to bring humanity to its knees."

During an interview in early 2021, Bracken recalled how the novel was a marriage between a desire to tell a modern day tale inspired by Greek mythology and a desire to challenge herself with "a story that used the framework of some kind of competition or even a race."

"I’m not sure why it took me so long to see how those two could connect — hunts and athletic competitions played important roles in Ancient Greek cultures and featured strongly in the myths," the author continued. "Given that both are still very much a part of our world, I knew it would be really interesting to explore how such an ancient version of a hunt would fit into an incredibly modern city."

Universal has yet to announce a theatrical release date for Lore.

