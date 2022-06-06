Why so serious? Netflix drops hilarious 'Vikings: Valhalla' blooper reel at Geeked Week

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed some epic plans for the future of Vikings: Valhalla, the follow-up to the hit History series Vikings which debuted as a Top 10 series in more than 90 countries back in February (and is streaming now on Peacock). Sadly, we still haven't gotten to see any glimpses at the show's future, but while we wait, Netflix has blessed us all with a blooper reel showing that turning into an unstoppable Viking warrior doesn't always come easy.

As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, and Frida Gustavsson arrived in a video message to let fans know once again that the streamer is already at work on two more seasons of the series. They also teased some rather... unexpected developments for what comes next.

"Firstly, there's not gonna be any fighting," Corlett said. "No axes, no swords, no arrows. We're done with that."

"Secondly, no more romance," Suter added. "They said it wasn't clicking."

Gustavsson concluded, "And finally, the Pagans and the Christians will become the greatest of friends and there will be peace everywhere."

The three stars of the series were joking, of course, all as a lead-in to the Season 1 blooper reel, which features plenty of flubbed lines, on-camera giggles, and the reveal that throwing off a cloak to prepare to fight or climbing on a horse to ride into battle isn't always as easy as it looks.

Check out the full reel below:

Set 100 years after the original Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla follows the adventure of a group of Scandinavian warriors amid tension with the Christians of England, and focuses on legendary figures like Leif Erikson (Suter), Harald Sigurdsson (Corlett), and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Gustavsson).

Shortly after the series premiered back in February, Netflix confirmed it's already ordered two more seasons of Valhalla, with production already wrapped on Season 2 and production on Season 3 set to start this year. So, if you loved Season 1, brace yourself. The ride for Valhalla continues soon.

Need more viking action? All six seasons of Vikings are streaming now on Peacock, along with the acclaimed new Viking epic The Northman.