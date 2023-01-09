Vin Diesel shows love to 'Fast & Furious' co-star Tyrese Gibson ahead of 'Fast X' release

Sexy hot rods are fleeting — family is forever. Fast & Furious ringleader Vin Diesel recently showed love to his fellow franchise co-star, Tyrese Gibson, on social media ahead of the release of Fast X (the penultimate entry in the high-octane series) this summer.

"If you told me back in 2010, when we first worked together…that in 2023 we would be standing on the shores of Turks and Caicos discussing all of the countries we are about to tour for the release of the Finale. wow. Surreal," the man behind the stoic Dominic Toretto wrote in the caption, using the hashtags #Brotherhood and #FastX.

Check it out below:

Gibson, who has played the role of Roman Pierce since 2003, responded in the comments with the following message:

"We were all ones children on the playground as we would look to the left and the right sandboxes play areas basketball, tetherball the innocence of looking around and feeling like so many options of friends….And as you get older, you specifically realize the difference between quantity versus QUALITY! If you would be so lucky to have one brother, that brother would be Vin Diesel humbled, grateful, and appreciative for you showing up, celebrating my birthday and going to visit my mother’s final resting place with me. Iron sharpens iron and our conversations, laughter vibes, talking about things that most people wouldn’t understand even if we tried to explain it…. I’m a better man after these three days and I got my brother to thank…. It’s been said that it’s not lonely at the top if you have somebody else to get there…:: #FastX global dance, and beyond….Here we gooooo!!!!!!!!!"

Directed by blockbuster veteran Louis Letterier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me), Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19 by way of Universal Pictures. Per Diesel himself, the first trailer is slated to drop next month.

May will be a big month for the actor, who also has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opening in theaters two weeks earlier.

Want to live your own life a quarter of a mile at a time? Several installments of the Fast Saga — The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, and Fast & Furious 6 — are currently streaming on Peacock.