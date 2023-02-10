Dom Toretto vs. Iron Man? Vin Diesel wants to battle Robert Downey Jr. in final 'Fast & Furious'

Robert Downey Jr.; Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in F9 Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Universal Pictures

While Fast X isn't even in theaters yet, Vin Diesel has already set his sights toward the eleventh and final installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Catching up with Diesel at a trailer premiere for the penultimate chapter in Los Angeles, Variety asked the Fast Saga ringleader whom he would like to see join the already star-studded series as it begins to run out of road. His answer? Fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alum, Robert Downey Jr.

His reasoning? Turn the man known for playing a tech-savvy superhero into a tech-savvy supervillain.

"Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there's a character who is the antithesis of Dom," he teased. "[They are] promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom. There is somebody that believes that's the future and that's at direct odds with the Toretto mentality."

When Variety asked if Downey had been approached about this yet, Diesel jokingly snarled, "How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people! I have pride and I have dignity!"

Michelle Rodriguez (returning to play the character of Letty Oritz) was also presented with the fan-casting query, to which she answered, "Matt Damon." Looking into the camera, she appealed directly to Bourne star, promising that he'd be in good company, acting-wise.

"Matt Damon, would you be in a Fast & Furious movie? Come on, we've got four Oscar-winners, man! ... We've got no guy Oscar-winners, man. That's what it is, we're missing the guy Oscar-winners."

Written by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, the second-to-last adventure is being directed by Louis Leterrier (known for The Transporters 2, The Incredible Hulk, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

“There’s a war brewing,” Leterrier told Empire during an interview for the magazine's April 2023 issue (on sale next week). “It’s coming to an end, and it is a race to the finish. There will be some tremendous casualties. People are going to need to take sides. Alliances will need to be made. Good guys will become bad guys, bad guys will become good guys."

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19 — two weeks after Diesel's return as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

