Warwick Davis teases 'turmoil' as 'Willow' in Disney+ revival is 'quite different' from original film

"It's in turmoil, much like the world we currently live in."

What's a fantasy universe without a little chaos driving the conflict? Recently speaking with Empire for the magazine's final issue of 2022 (now on sale), actor Warwick Davis teased an Andowyne "in turmoil," while discussing the hotly-anticipated Willow television series coming to Disney+ late next month. Still honing his magical prowess, Willow Ufgood embarks on another epic adventure to protect the realm from its most wicked foe yet.

"It's quite different than the world we left at the end of the film," he said, referring to the 1988 movie produced by George Lucas, written by Bob Dolman, and directed by Ron Howard. "It's in turmoil, much like the world we currently live in. Willow still strives to be a sorcerer, and he's still dining out on the success he had with [Queen] Bavmorda. I love all the callbacks we have to the film. We've also brought over the humor that set Willow apart from the other fantasy films of the decade. It didn't take itself too seriously."

Like its cinematic predecessor, the streaming project hosted a good portion of its principal photography on location in Wales under "very harsh conditions," Warwick revealed. "I don't think people realize when they're sitting at home — comfortable, warm, eating popcorn — what actors are going through. I don't want them to get out the violin or anything, but it is not comfortable. You're wearing clothes that are often wertterd down just before the take, so you can match the sequence you've just done in the rain. Having someone squirt you with a fire hose is not very pleasant!"

Ellie Bamber (The Serpent), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Amar Chadha-Patel (The Third Day), Dempsey Bryk (Black Mirror), and Joanne Whalley (Netflix's Daredevil) round out the principal cast.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers. Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Mericle (Arrow) pull double duty as co-showrunners, with the former writing episodes alongside John Bickerstaff and Hannah Friedman. Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor are producers.

Willow premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, Nov. 30. The original is currently streaming on the platform.

Looking for some fantasy content to tide you over for the next four months? Click here for our list of the best fantasy films available on Peacock.