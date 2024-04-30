"I'm Devon Sawa": Chucky Star Hilariously Takes a Stab at that Viral TikTok Trend

Chatting with SYFY WIRE in 2020, a little over a year before Chucky hit the small screen on SYFY and USA Network, creator/showrunner Don Mancini explained how he's managed to keep the killer Child's Play character fresh for close to 40 years.

"We plug him in as a different metaphor depending on the era that we’re in," he said. "When I first wrote the script and the movie came out in the ‘80s, Chucky was specifically meant to be a kind of symbol or avatar for consumerism run amok. That was something I was really interested in when I wrote the script [because] my dad worked in marketing and advertising when I was growing up. I was very interested in writing something about how marketing affects children. That was what Chucky was about initially, but then over the years, he’s come to reflect different things depending on the times."

That proverbial finger on the cultural pulse is alive and well in a new video, where Chucky cast member Devon Sawa (who played the President of the United States in Season 3 of the hit TV show) takes a hilarious stab at the viral "Hi, we're... and we..." TikTok trend. And yes, the actor is very much aware of the fact that many of you had the biggest crush on him in the '90s. What he's most known for today, however, is beefing with a homicidal doll. Chucky always gets the last laugh because every single one of Sawa's characters has been killed off so far. It's a running gag that will hopefully — fingers crossed — continue in a potential fourth season.

The Season 3 finale of Chucky airs on SYFY and USA Network tomorrow, Wednesday, May 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

The third season of Chucky currently holds a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus reading: "Chucky takes Washington and ought to earn every horror fan's vote with this raucous third round of mayhem."