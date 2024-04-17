His latest character in Episode 6 may just be the most mind-bending of all.

Devon Sawa On Continually Dying and Coming Back on Chucky: “It’s Been a Lot of Fun”

Our favorite evil doll, Chucky — for better or for worse — dies and gets reborn time and time again. But there’s another main character in the Chuckyverse who lives a somewhat parallel existence: actor Devon Sawa. In Episode 6 of Season 3 of Chucky, the hit series on SYFY and USA Network, Chucky’s teen nemesis Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) says, “He dies all the time, that doesn’t stop him.” She could very well be talking about Sawa.

Show creator/showrunner Don Mancini has a penchant for killing off the actor’s characters in gruesomely visceral ways, only to resurrect him under a new guise in a later episode. This has happened no less than four times throughout the show. Now get ready for a fifth! And Sawa’s latest character is more disconcerting and bemusing than ever.

Who Is Devon Sawa’s Newest Character in Chucky, Episode 6?

President James Collins (Devon Sawa), Chucky, and Henry Collins (Callum Vinson) appear in Chucky Season 3 Episode 6 “Panic Room”. Photo: SYFY

When we last left off with Sawa in Episode 5, he portrayed the President of the United States, James Collins, whose duties as leader of the free world were punctuated by ghostly visions of his dead son. Just as he began believing Henry’s stories, Chucky stepped in to thwart the President by bludgeoning him to death with a piggy bank and gouging his eyes out. Yuck!

Cut to the latest episode, and Sawa remerges as the President’s body double, Randall Jenkins. He greets his wife, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), by saying, “Ma’am, it’s a pleasure to meet you, and I hope I’m not too forward when I say I hope I can be a port in your storm.” As you can imagine, this new development has Pierce going straight for the wine and cigarettes, but the Secret Service must cover up the President’s demise at all costs.

Devon Sawa Enjoys Returning from the Dead on Chucky

President James Collins (Devon Sawa) appears in Chucky Season 3 Episode 6 “Panic Room”. Photo: SYFY

SYFY WIRE recently caught up with Sawa, and asked the actor about his unusual tenure on the show. "My favorite thing is how uniquely different [the characters] all are, and how it’s so easy — the dialogue, the wardrobe, the hair, you know, everybody working collectively to make it just so," he said. "It’s so easy to get into it and to become these different people. It’s been a lot of fun."

Mancini and the writers clearly have fun, too. In what must be one of the most meta moments of the series, we see the body double Randall Jenkins in Episode 6 kicking back in the President’s bedroom, reading his autobiography “Collins on Collins.” While we won’t deny Chucky’s evil appeal, clever details like this make the show extra compelling.

Who Were Devon Sawa’s Previous Characters on Chucky, and How Were They Killed?

James Collins (Devon Sawa) and Chucky appear in Chucky Season 3 Episode 4 -- "Dressed to Kill" Photo: SYFY

Season 1 of the series introduced Sawa as Lucas Wheeler, father of the main character Jake (Zackary Arthur), who picked up the discarded evil toy at a yard sale. Chucky isn’t too keen on how Wheeler treats Jake and takes him out via electrocution.

Sawa re-emerges as Wheeler's identical twin brother, Logan, who quickly lands on the evil doll’s victim list. Chucky ends up brainwashing Logan’s son, Junior, and convinces him to kill his dad.

In Season 2, Sawa is back on the show, tackling the role of Father Bryce, the evil headmaster of the boarding school where Jake, Lexy, and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) live. Soon enough, Chucky sets his sights on Bryce and jumps into his soul. The pair wrestle for control, but Chucky emerges the winner and makes Bryce explode all over the place.

After his gory death as President James Collins in Season 3, we expected Sawa not to last an episode as the president’s body double, but he’s surprisingly still alive and kicking — for now.

