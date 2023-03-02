Watch Jack Black get tricked into dressing as Bowser on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Jack Black was all set to go out in costume. His Super Mario Bros. Movie co-stars, not so much.

The press tour for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially underway, which means we're in for four weeks of antics from the all-star voice cast led by Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi. After getting a taste of silly voices via Instagram earlier this week, today we got four of the film's stars sitting down for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Bowser voice actor Jack Black...well, did some Jack Black stuff.

Black, Pratt, Day, and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) were all set to appear as guests on Clarkson's daytime talk show Thursday, but when it was time for introductions, only three of them made an entrance. Parked on Clarkson's couch, Pratt, Day, and Key all insisted that Black had been right behind them when they were called out, but for some reason he didn't come to the stage. That prompted Clarkson to step back and look for Black, who was then revealed in a full-body Bowser onesie.

"I'm not goin' out there," Black told Clarkson, "because everybody said we were gonna get dressed in costumes and I'm the only stupid guy that got dressed in a costume, and I'm not goin' out there now."

With a little coaxing, Clarkson was able to get Black out in front of the studio audience, which of course elicited a round of applause, which prompted him to launch everything from growls at his co-stars to an impressive high kick.

Check out the segment below:

Now, did Black's co-stars actually manage to prank him into putting on a costume, or did Black just decide he was going to liven up the show by pretending he'd gotten tricked into wearing a Bowser costume he was planning to wear in the first place? Well, you be the judge, but now that it's happened once, we kinda want to see Black breaking out the costume at every promotional appearance. Maybe he can even put a little bowtie on it for the film's world premiere.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters Apr. 5. You can catch The Kelly Clarkson Show weekdays on NBC or streaming now on Peacock.