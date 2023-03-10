Watch Jenna Ortega try, repeatedly, to nail promo for her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut

You're probably familiar with the expression, "Throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks." And we're guessing Wednesday and Scream VI star Jenna Ortega and the folks producing the latest promo spot for her debut as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend know it too. Watch below as she tries out a variety of delivery approaches, all of which seem to have stuck.

Not wanting audiences to associate her with the sullen member of the Addams Family she plays on Netflix, Ortega opts for a bubbly persona in the promo, which freaks out cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest The 1975. Also, did you know that "Jenna Ortega" is the real name of SNL's creator and longtime showrunner, Lorne Michaels? Neither did we, but according to Yang, it's the truth (probably not, though).

Watch Jenna Ortega try to nail her SNL hosting promo now:

"I'm so in awe of everybody around me," Ortega said of her SNL experience during an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday evening. "I'm also, I guess, being really quiet. Because as we were picking the sketches, [Lorne] was like, 'Is there a sketch you prefer — this one or this one?' And I said, 'Oh, I think that one's funnier.' And he said, 'Ok, well, then say something.'"

She also hailed the "seasoned" cast and crew, who have distilled the weekly show down to an exact science: "I forget that they've been doing it for so long. Things happen so quickly. We were deciding the sketches the other day and I was sitting in the chair across from Lorne Michaels. Everyone started getting up and leaving and I looked at Lorne and was like, 'Oh, are we done?' And he was like, '...yeah.' I was sitting there for maybe 30 seconds. We go through things so quickly."

Season 1 of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix. A second season is currently in development. Scream VI, which moves the slasher action from the small town of Woodsboro to New York City, is in theaters this weekend.

Ortega returns to play the role of Tara Carpenter, starring alongside Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible), Liana Liberato (Dig), Dermot Mulroney (Section 8), Devyn Nekoda (Utopia Falls), Tony Revolori (Servant), Josh Segarra (Arrow), and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).

Jenna Ortega hosts Saturday Night Live this Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, alongside musical guest The 1975. The show streams simultaneously on Peacock, where all 48 seasons of SNL are currently available.