Courteney Cox seems to confirm she'll be back for 'Scream 6,' filming set for this summer

Sounds like Gale Weathers will once again bear witness to some Woodsboro carnage, courtesy of Ghostface, in the sixth Scream movie.

**Spoilers ahead for the recent Scream sequel**

Appearing on the Just for Variety podcast hosted by Marc Malkin, Courteney Cox let slip that she already has a copy of the screenplay for the next installment in the long-running meta slasher franchise. And if Cox is back, then that means Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) can't be too far behind, right? David Arquette's Dewey is likely off the table, of course...what with him being dead and all.

“I got the script yesterday and I haven’t read it yet … I’m excited to read it and I know they’re gonna start filming…I think in June in Canada," the Shining Vale actress said before catching herself. "Oh, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything." We already knew principal photography was slated for the summer, but had no details on the cast. Cox then joked: “Let me tell you who the killer [is]!”

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the Radio Silence filmmaking collective are back to helm Scream 6, working off a screenplay co-written by returning scribes, James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock). Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak will produce under their Project X banner. Kevin Williamson (progenitor of the Scream IP) Chad Villella (the third member of Radio Silence), Gary Barber, and Peter Oillataguerre are executive producers.

"The DNA of Scream, the foundation of what Scream is [is] that it has to subvert your expectations and it has to surprise you," Bettinelli-Olpin remarked earlier this month. "And so it has to take a risk. And I think we had a lot of fun on this one being like, 'How do we make sure that we have one foot firmly planted in the legacy and in the history of Scream, but then also try to take a step forward and try to play with your expectations a little bit?' And I think one of the things in this next one that we'll hopefully be able to do is just make sure that it doesn't feel like something you've seen. I think it just has to feel fresh and it has to feel new... Cause yeah, you want Ghostface, you want the killings, you want a whodunit. It's all the stuff, it's gotta be in there. Just in a new way."

The fifth Scream movie (simply titled Scream) was released into theaters in mid-January and ended up bringing in just shy of $140 million at the global box office against a reportedly modest production budget of $24 million. It's now available to rent or purchase on Digital, DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD.

“The fact that they approached me, saying there’s gonna be a relaunch of the Scream franchise…I thought, ‘Who is bold enough to do that?’ I mean, that’s really going out on a limb, especially without Wes Craven," Cox added. "And then I looked at the work of Matt and Tyler and Ready or Not was incredible. It was funny, it was scary, it was everything. Then I learned that Wes was their mentor. They loved his work and that was one of the reasons they started directing. The writers are wonderful and Kevin Williamson being involved…the whole thing just felt like, ‘Ok!’ I read it and I loved it … I think what they’ve done is bring a whole new freshness. And it’s hard now with Ghostface and all the things you can do, it’s not as easy to figure him out. Not him, whoever it is.”

She also recalled how she and Campbell lobbied for an alternate ending in which Dewey didn't die. “It was sad because Dewey is such a beloved character and he’s so goofy. I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise. I think [killing him off] was a downer," she admitted. “I absolutely did [support the different ending], and I kind of thought they heard me. I remember being on the lawn and going like, ‘I just think it’s a big mistake not to have the option.’ I understand [the decision]. It makes it really serious.”