Watch John Cena Zoom Past Brie Larson's Fast X Red Carpet Interview, Causing Commotion

Someone needs to tell John Cena he's no longer filming Fast X. The actor and pro wrestler, who stars as Jakob Toretto in the Fast Saga, seemingly mistook the red carpet for a speedway while promoting the latest installment in the franchise. While costar Brie Larson (Tess) was giving an on-camera interview at the film's premiere at The Colosseum in Rome, Cena is seen in the background running with purpose.

Larson excitedly screams, then yells, "There's John Cena!" in the clip posted by Entertainment Tonight. Both Larson and the ET interviewer jump up and down until Cena strolls over. "What were you running from?," Larson asks. "I was trying to give them some action still photography, rather than just this," Cena explains, standing still and placing one hand in his pocket to demonstrate a typical red carpet pose.

Fast X, the 10th film in the franchise (not including a spinoff), will be followed by at least one more film in the series, though it's possible there may be two more. That possibility is surely boosted by Fast X pulling in $319 million globally during its opening weekend, making it the second-highest worldwide box office opening of 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

There's also the possibility of more spinoffs, which Larson was asked about on the red carpet. "You got to hang out with Michelle [Rodriguez], Charlize [Theron] and I," Larson told the ET reporter, "And I think it was very clear that we would love to spend more time together. I don't think we'd be mad about anything that involves the ladies all together."

Larson just may get what she wants. Vin Diesel — who stars as Dominic Toretto, the leader of a group of street racers in the series, and who also served as a producer on many of the Fast films — spilled that several spinoffs are currently being worked on, including one that's led by a female cast. "I started developing the female spinoff... in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs," Diesel told Variety last weekend.

Until those films arrive, you can buy tickets to Fast X, which is now in theaters, by clicking here. To catch up on or revisit other films in the franchise, check out Furious 7, and Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, both now streaming on Peacock.