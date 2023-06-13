Watch The Kids From Jurassic Park Look back on Funny Memories For 30th Anniversary

Ariana Richards as Lex Murphy and Joseph Mazzello as Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park (1993) Photo: Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park | Put A Finger Down Challenge/Universal Pictures All-Access YouTube

Did Ariana Richards or Joseph Mazzello — the two child actors who played Lex and Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park — ever steal anything, Nedry-style, from the set of the game-changing blockbuster? Did they perhaps ever crush on any of their co-stars? Did they ever get a fit of the giggles while filming a particular scene? Did they audition for director Steven Spielberg before this movie came along?

The answers to those questions (and more) await you below as the fully-grown duo behind John Hammond's grandchildren reveal all in a rousing game of "Put a Finger Down If..." in honor of the film's 30th anniversary this week. Their dinosaur-themed game of elimination comes hot on the heels of Richards recreating her iconic Jello quiver moment on TikTok.

In addition to underscoring the horrific danger posed by InGen's ill-advised zoo of genetically-engineered monsters, Lex and Tim also serve as the catalyst for the character growth undergone by Alan Grant (Sam Neill) throughout the second half of the film.

While protecting the frightened youngsters from the snapping jaws of raptors and recess, the child-averse paleontologist discovers his innate parental instincts, much in the same way the dinosaurs discover a way around the park's population control measures.

How's that for thematic cohesion?

Richards and Mazzello enjoyed a brief cameo appearance at the start of the 1997 sequel — The Lost World: Jurassic Park — when Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) comes to visit an ailing John Hammond (Richard Attenborough in one of his final onscreen roles). Sadly, neither Lex nor Tim made a return alongside the original trio in last summer's Jurassic World Dominion.

For more behind-the-scenes memories as Jurassic Park celebrates 30 years of scaring us silly, check out SYFY WIRE’s callback coverage that's been 65 million years in the making.

Discover Wayne Knight’s purple-faced Seinfeld snafu, that time Jim Carrey auditioned for Jeff Goldblum’s role, a "long-lost" Mr. DNA training video, and a child actor’s reflection on Sam Neill’s intense “6-foot turkey” scene demonstrating how a raptor dices its prey.

