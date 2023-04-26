Mr. DNA returns in 'long-lost' Jurassic Park training video from the 1990s

This June marks 30 years since Jurassic Park (now streaming on Peacock!) stormed into theaters for a blockbuster movie experience like no other. The film that made dinosaurs come alive on the big screen, and launched a franchise along the way, is just as beloved now as it was three decades ago, so it's no surprise that Universal and Amblin Entertainment are planning a whole slate of 30th birthday celebrations for the film. In the coming weeks and months, we can expect everything from new merchandise to pop-up experiences at comic conventions to attractions at Universal theme parks. For now, though, let's just go back to where it all began.

And by "where it all began," we mean the lab where InGen started making all of those dinosaurs, of course. After all, Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler, and Dr. Malcolm don't get into that whole mess if John Hammond doesn't start funding the genetic engineering of new dinosaur specimens. So Universal is looking back to those early days with a rediscovered, "long-lost" InGen training video from the park.

In the clip below, you'll see the beloved cartoon character Mr. DNA make his triumphant return to Jurassic lore with a little narration through the ins and outs of working in InGen's bioengineering department. These are the scientists who work day-to-day to extract dinosaur genetic samples from mosquitoes preserved in amber, grow those samples into real dinosaurs and, of course, hatch the new dinos when they mature. It's a lot of responsibility, and you better make sure you keep Hammond in the loop at all times.

Check out Mr. DNA in the "long-lost" InGen training video celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park:

The InGen training video is the first in a promised series of such clips that will drop on the official Jurassic World YouTube channel in the coming weeks, but they're far from the only new releases coming to celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary. According to Jurassic Outpost, we've got everything from new product drops to theme park experiences to a theatrical re-release of the original film and more arriving in the next few weeks. So keep an eye out for more Jurassic Park news on the horizon.

In the meantime, revisit the dino-sized fun with Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World, all streaming right now on Peacock!