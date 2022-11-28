‘Wednesday’ showrunners have big plans for Season 2: ‘We just touched the surface’

Budda-da-da *snap snap* These past few years have been extremely kind to the Addams Family. The macabre-loving household returned to the big screen in 2019 and 2021 with a pair of kid-friendly animated features that reintroduced the likes of Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Puglsey, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Cousin Itt, and Thing back into the public consciousness.

Fans of the 84-year-old property looking to recapture the nostalgia of the '90s-era movies directed by Barry Sonnenfeld need only turn their attention to Netflix, which is currently home to Wednesday, a live-action series based around the character of the same (played in this incarnation by Jenna Ortega). Hailing from executive producer Tim Burton — who also directed the first four episodes — the show currently holds a fresh 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and ranks as the streamer's most-watched title in the U.S. as of this writing.

While a sophomore outing has yet to be confirmed, co-showrunners and executive producers, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, have already set their sights on storylines for a potential Season 2. In particular, they hope to further explore Wednesday's relationship with her parents (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán) and little brother (Isaac Ordonez).

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar explained during a recent interview with TVLine. "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

These family ties take more of a backseat in the first eight episodes as Wednesday heads to Nevermore Academy for an education and a chance to battle the supernatural forces of evil. As expected, the character feels more at home fighting paranormal threats than she does trying to make friends.

“The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray,” added Gough. “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty are also executive producers. Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), and Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott) co-star.

All eight episodes of Wednesday's debut season are now streaming on Netflix.

