Bonnie, Freddy Fazbear and Chica in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi.

What Is the Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Rated?

Do you hear that? It's the sound of the "Toreador Song" getting louder and louder as the world creeps ever closer to the release of Universal and Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's film adaptation (hitting theaters and Peacock Friday, October 27).

Based on the hit video game series birthed by Scott Cawthon and directed by Emma Tammi, the long-awaited movie stars Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a down-on-his-luck security guard who accepts a job at a defunct pizza parlor/arcade.

There's just one teensy-tiny problem no one told him about: The establishment — which went out of business decades ago because kids started disappearing under mysterious circumstances — is inhabited by killer animatronics that come alive once the sun dips below the horizon. Making ends meet for his young daughter, Abby (played by Holly & Ivy's Piper Rubio), becomes the least of Mike's worries as he tries to survive his hellish night shift.

What is the Five Nights at Freddy's movie rated?

Five Nights at Freddy's is rated PG-13 "for strong violent content, bloody images and language."

Josh Hutcherson as Mike in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Universal Pictures

How scary is the Five Nights at Freddy's movie?

Well, we won't be able to fully answer that question until the film opens in late October. With that said, the games are pretty darned scary and feature plenty of atmospheric chills and jump scares. If the adaptation manages to capture even a fraction of those unnerving thrills, however, we reckon it'll a thumping good time for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Remember: A movie doesn't need to be rated R in order to be terrifying. It all comes down to execution, as evidenced by such triumphs as Cloverfield, Lights Out, A Quiet Place, and so many others.

We're not worried, though. Five Nights at Freddy's is in very good shape from a creative standpoint, owing to the fact that Cawthon shares final screenplay credit with Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. Cawthon also serves as a producer alongside horror icon Jason Blum. Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman, and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers.

Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost), Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Scream) round out the principal cast. The animatronics were handled by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

When will the Five Nights at Freddy's movie be released?

Five Nights at Freddy's debuts in theaters and on Peacock Friday, October 27. The day-and-date release method was applied to previous Blumhouse/Universal offerings like Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and Halloween Ends.

Peacock currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). Click here for more info!

