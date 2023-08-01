Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot, a killer clown, and a new Star Wars spinoff lead the list of streaming genre highlights.

All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in August 2023: Mario, Twisted Metal, Ahsoka & More

As the summer calendar turns, so too does the ever-revolving lineup of genre movies and TV shows across streaming platforms far and wide. The first day of August marks a new month of fresh arrivals across the sit-down-and-binge universe, complete with a handful of long-awaited series premieres, movie originals, and films straight out of theaters.

Peacock’s got a pair of big new debuts, and they’re both amped-up crossovers from the land of video games. First up is the August 3 arrival of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, bouncing onto the bird app with this year's box office-shattering animated tale of Mushroom Kingdom rescue (stream it here!). Nintendo bros Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) head up the squad alongside platforming pals Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), and more, all joining forces to thwart a nefarious alliance between the evil Koopa Troopa and big baddie Bowser (Jack Black).

RELATED: Everything coming to Peacock in August 2023

Nostalgic PlayStation fans aren’t the only ones digging Peacock’s other big new addition, the live-action series adaptation of the comedically chaotic Twisted Metal franchise. All 10 episodes from the show’s recently-launched first season are blazing a path to post-apocalyptic glory on Peacock (stream it here!), featuring crazy clown Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett/Samoa Joe) in a cross-country death race alongside main milk man John Doe (Anthony Mackie), his shotgun riding companion Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and a seriously uptight grudge-bearing lawman (Thomas Haden Church) in hot pursuit.

Elsewhere, on August 23, Disney+ is finally launching its latest, highly-anticipated show taking place in the galaxy far, far away: Star Wars: Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson reprising the iconic lone-wolf Jedi role first brought to live-action life in The Mandalorian. Tied in canonically with both Mando and Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka drops its first two episodes all at once, before settling into a weekly rhythm of new installments leading up to the season’s October 4 finale.

Also landing at Disney+ this month is director James Gunn’s last Marvel movie gasp with the August 2 arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Meanwhile, Netflix at last drops the first episodes in its long-awaited series adaptation of the immensely popular, long-running manga sensation One Piece. Will this live-action version finally break the Cowboy Bebop crossover curse? We’ll have to wait ’til the end of the month to find out; One Piece premieres on Netflix beginning August 31.

Over at Hulu, adult animated sci-fi fun is back from a long slumber with the Season 4 premiere of Solar Opposites. Tracking the Earthbound adventures of crash-landed aliens ambivalent about their new home planet, new episodes arrive beginning August 4. Also new to Hulu this month is the final, 14th-season fling for animated sass-talker Archer, which launches new episodes starting August 31.

New genre offerings are slim in August at Max, Paramount+, and Prime video (though Max does get a nice slice of throwback horror with the complete suite of classic slashers in the A Nightmare on Elm Street movie-verse). It’s a different story, though, at Apple TV+, which gets a trio of new debuts including Season 2 of Invasion (August 23), Peanuts special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (August 18), and the series premiere of Strange Planet (August 9), a comics-based animated show from Community and Rick and Morty comedy mastermind, Dan Harmon.

Here's all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in August 2023

Peacock

Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock.

August 1

2012*

The Change-Up

The Croods

Deep Impact*

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax*

Fanboys*

How to Train Your Dragon 2*

Marmaduke

Minions*

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Over the Hedge

R.I.P.D.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Self/Less

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After*

Ted 2*

August 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie*

August 25

The Comeback*

Disney+

August 2

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (6 new episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (Season 1)

Kiff (Season 1)

August 4

Rio 2

August 9

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (Season 3)

Dino Ranch (Season 2)

August 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Donald’s Cousin Gus (1939)

Donald’s Nephews (1938)

The Flying Jalopy (1943)

Goofy and Wilbur (1939)

Mickey’s Steam Roller(1934)

August 16

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1)

August 18

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

August 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1 — Episodes 1 & 2)

August 25

Cinderella — restored 4K version

August 30

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1 — Ep. 3)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2)

Pretty Freekin Scary (Season 1)

Netflix

August 1

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Despicable Me 1 & 2

The Fast Saga (Movies 1-5)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

August 2

Soulcatcher

August 3

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

August 8

Zombieverse (Season 1)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinbrugh Part 2

August 10

Marry My Dead Body

August 14

Paddington

August 15

Ancient Aliens (Season 15)

August 16

The Chosen One (Season 1)

August 18

The Monkey King

August 22

Lighthouse (Season 1)

August 24

Ragnarok (Season 3)

August 25

Killer Book Club

August 31

One Piece (Season 1)

Karate Sheep (Season 2)

Hulu

August 1

Breeders (Season 4 — Premiere)

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8

The Craft

The Croods

Eragon

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Hotel Transylvania

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Labyrinth

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Only Lovers Left Alive

Pandorum

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Shark Tale

Turistas

August 3

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries

August 4

Skinamarink

Supercell

August 5

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 1, Pt. 2 — Premiere)

August 7

Beyblade Quadstrike (Season 7B)

August 8

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3 — Premiere)

August 9

Enys Men

August 13

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1 — Premiere)

August 14

Solar Opposites (Season 4)

The Intruder

August 15

Murder in Paradise (Season 2)

NASA’s Unexplained Files (Season 1)

The Brass Teapot

August 18

The Friendship Game

War of the Worlds: The Attack

August 21

My Hero Academia (Season 6, Pt. 1)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens (Season 2C)

August 27

Malignant

August 29

Snowpiercer

August 31

Spellbound (Season 1A)

Archer (Season 14 — Premiere)

Max

August 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Bulletproof Monk

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Shattered

Spaceballs

Spawn

Take Shelter

The Age of Adaline

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Illusionist

The Iron Giant

The Omega Man

The Phantom

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Twister

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Wild Wild West

August 8

Bugs Bunny Builders (Season 1F)

August 15

Scent of Time

August 17

Avatar

August 29

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time (Season 1C)

August 31

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (Season 1)

Paramount+

August 1

Adventureland

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Dead Again

Fatal Instinct

Ghost Town

Jacob’s Ladder

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Nightwatch

Rosemary’s Baby

Sahara

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap

The Crow

The Devil Inside

The Last Airbender

The Running Man

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

TMNT (2007)

Wolf

August 9

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Seasons 4 & 5)

August 16

War of the Worlds (2005)

August 23

Coneheads

Machete Kills

August 24

Organ Trail

Prime Video (Including Freeve)

August 1

Death Becomes Her

F9: The Fast Saga

Galaxy Quest

Inferno

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Madagascar

Old

Paranormal Activity 2

Punisher: War Zone

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

The Addams Family (2019)\ The Darkest Minds

The Goonies

The Green Hornet

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch

August 8

Bones and All

August 15

Cocaine Bear

August 18

Unseen

August 22

The Black Demon

August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

August 29

Snowpiercer (2014)

Apple TV+

August 2

The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 5)

August 4

Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 4)

August 9

The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 6)

Strange Planet (Season 1 — Premiere)

August 11

Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 5)

August 16

The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 7)

Strange Planet (Season 1, Ep. 2)

August 18

Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 6)

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie

August 23

Invasion (Season 2 — Premiere)

The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 8)

Strange Planet (Season 1, Ep. 3)

August 25

Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 7)

August 30

Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 2)

The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 9)

Strange Planet (Season 1, Ep. 4)