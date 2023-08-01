Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in August 2023: Mario, Twisted Metal, Ahsoka & More
Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot, a killer clown, and a new Star Wars spinoff lead the list of streaming genre highlights.
As the summer calendar turns, so too does the ever-revolving lineup of genre movies and TV shows across streaming platforms far and wide. The first day of August marks a new month of fresh arrivals across the sit-down-and-binge universe, complete with a handful of long-awaited series premieres, movie originals, and films straight out of theaters.
Peacock’s got a pair of big new debuts, and they’re both amped-up crossovers from the land of video games. First up is the August 3 arrival of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, bouncing onto the bird app with this year's box office-shattering animated tale of Mushroom Kingdom rescue (stream it here!). Nintendo bros Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) head up the squad alongside platforming pals Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), and more, all joining forces to thwart a nefarious alliance between the evil Koopa Troopa and big baddie Bowser (Jack Black).
Nostalgic PlayStation fans aren’t the only ones digging Peacock’s other big new addition, the live-action series adaptation of the comedically chaotic Twisted Metal franchise. All 10 episodes from the show’s recently-launched first season are blazing a path to post-apocalyptic glory on Peacock (stream it here!), featuring crazy clown Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett/Samoa Joe) in a cross-country death race alongside main milk man John Doe (Anthony Mackie), his shotgun riding companion Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and a seriously uptight grudge-bearing lawman (Thomas Haden Church) in hot pursuit.
Elsewhere, on August 23, Disney+ is finally launching its latest, highly-anticipated show taking place in the galaxy far, far away: Star Wars: Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson reprising the iconic lone-wolf Jedi role first brought to live-action life in The Mandalorian. Tied in canonically with both Mando and Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka drops its first two episodes all at once, before settling into a weekly rhythm of new installments leading up to the season’s October 4 finale.
Also landing at Disney+ this month is director James Gunn’s last Marvel movie gasp with the August 2 arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Meanwhile, Netflix at last drops the first episodes in its long-awaited series adaptation of the immensely popular, long-running manga sensation One Piece. Will this live-action version finally break the Cowboy Bebop crossover curse? We’ll have to wait ’til the end of the month to find out; One Piece premieres on Netflix beginning August 31.
Over at Hulu, adult animated sci-fi fun is back from a long slumber with the Season 4 premiere of Solar Opposites. Tracking the Earthbound adventures of crash-landed aliens ambivalent about their new home planet, new episodes arrive beginning August 4. Also new to Hulu this month is the final, 14th-season fling for animated sass-talker Archer, which launches new episodes starting August 31.
New genre offerings are slim in August at Max, Paramount+, and Prime video (though Max does get a nice slice of throwback horror with the complete suite of classic slashers in the A Nightmare on Elm Street movie-verse). It’s a different story, though, at Apple TV+, which gets a trio of new debuts including Season 2 of Invasion (August 23), Peanuts special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (August 18), and the series premiere of Strange Planet (August 9), a comics-based animated show from Community and Rick and Morty comedy mastermind, Dan Harmon.
Here's all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in August 2023
Peacock
Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock.
August 1
2012*
The Change-Up
The Croods
Deep Impact*
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax*
Fanboys*
How to Train Your Dragon 2*
Marmaduke
Minions*
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Over the Hedge
R.I.P.D.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Self/Less
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After*
Ted 2*
August 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie*
August 25
The Comeback*
Disney+
August 2
Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (6 new episodes)
How Not to Draw Shorts (Season 1)
Kiff (Season 1)
August 4
Rio 2
August 9
Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (Season 3)
Dino Ranch (Season 2)
August 11
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Donald’s Cousin Gus (1939)
Donald’s Nephews (1938)
The Flying Jalopy (1943)
Goofy and Wilbur (1939)
Mickey’s Steam Roller(1934)
August 16
Hamster & Gretel (Season 1)
August 18
LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
August 23
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1 — Episodes 1 & 2)
August 25
Cinderella — restored 4K version
August 30
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1 — Ep. 3)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2)
Pretty Freekin Scary (Season 1)
Netflix
August 1
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Despicable Me 1 & 2
The Fast Saga (Movies 1-5)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
August 2
Soulcatcher
August 3
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
August 8
Zombieverse (Season 1)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinbrugh Part 2
August 10
Marry My Dead Body
August 14
Paddington
August 15
Ancient Aliens (Season 15)
August 16
The Chosen One (Season 1)
August 18
The Monkey King
August 22
Lighthouse (Season 1)
August 24
Ragnarok (Season 3)
August 25
Killer Book Club
August 31
One Piece (Season 1)
Karate Sheep (Season 2)
Hulu
August 1
Breeders (Season 4 — Premiere)
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8
The Craft
The Croods
Eragon
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
Hotel Transylvania
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Labyrinth
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Only Lovers Left Alive
Pandorum
The Punisher (2004)
Punisher: War Zone (2008)
Shark Tale
Turistas
August 3
Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries
August 4
Skinamarink
Supercell
August 5
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 1, Pt. 2 — Premiere)
August 7
Beyblade Quadstrike (Season 7B)
August 8
Only Murders in the Building (Season 3 — Premiere)
August 9
Enys Men
August 13
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1 — Premiere)
August 14
Solar Opposites (Season 4)
The Intruder
August 15
Murder in Paradise (Season 2)
NASA’s Unexplained Files (Season 1)
The Brass Teapot
August 18
The Friendship Game
War of the Worlds: The Attack
August 21
My Hero Academia (Season 6, Pt. 1)
Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens (Season 2C)
August 27
Malignant
August 29
Snowpiercer
August 31
Spellbound (Season 1A)
Archer (Season 14 — Premiere)
Max
August 1
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Bulletproof Monk
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Shattered
Spaceballs
Spawn
Take Shelter
The Age of Adaline
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Illusionist
The Iron Giant
The Omega Man
The Phantom
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Twister
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
Wild Wild West
August 8
Bugs Bunny Builders (Season 1F)
August 15
Scent of Time
August 17
Avatar
August 29
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time (Season 1C)
August 31
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (Season 1)
Paramount+
August 1
Adventureland
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Dead Again
Fatal Instinct
Ghost Town
Jacob’s Ladder
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Nightwatch
Rosemary’s Baby
Sahara
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap
The Crow
The Devil Inside
The Last Airbender
The Running Man
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
TMNT (2007)
Wolf
August 9
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Seasons 4 & 5)
August 16
War of the Worlds (2005)
August 23
Coneheads
Machete Kills
August 24
Organ Trail
Prime Video (Including Freeve)
August 1
Death Becomes Her
F9: The Fast Saga
Galaxy Quest
Inferno
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Madagascar
Old
Paranormal Activity 2
Punisher: War Zone
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
The Addams Family (2019)\ The Darkest Minds
The Goonies
The Green Hornet
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Punisher (2004)
The Watch
August 8
Bones and All
August 15
Cocaine Bear
August 18
Unseen
August 22
The Black Demon
August 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
August 29
Snowpiercer (2014)
Apple TV+
August 2
The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 5)
August 4
Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 4)
August 9
The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 6)
Strange Planet (Season 1 — Premiere)
August 11
Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 5)
August 16
The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 7)
Strange Planet (Season 1, Ep. 2)
August 18
Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 6)
Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie
August 23
Invasion (Season 2 — Premiere)
The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 8)
Strange Planet (Season 1, Ep. 3)
August 25
Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 7)
August 30
Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 2)
The Afterparty (Season 2, Ep. 9)
Strange Planet (Season 1, Ep. 4)