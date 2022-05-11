Volcanoes and earthquakes could have started as far back as 3.8 billion years ago

You know that explosive scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom where the volcano on Isla Nublar erupts, spewing lava onto frantic dinosaurs (and humans) fleeing for their lives?

Volcanoes started erupting long before there was any such thing as a dinosaur; 3.8 billion-year-old zircon crystals are now though to be the earliest evidence of subduction, which sets off volcanoes, tsunamis, earthquakes, and other phenomena. Older zircons do exist, but what these reveal is that the Hadean eon, during which they formed, was most likely when tectonic activity started causing earthquakes to tremble and volcanoes to erupt.

Earth’s protocrust was much more stable before plate tectonics shook the planet. This phenomenon was thought to have started anywhere between 800 million and 4 billion years ago, but hardly anything is left over from the Hadean — the first 500 million years of Earth’s existence — because tectonic plates are constantly shifting. Geologist Nadja Drabon of Harvard University, who led a study recently published in AGU Advances, has unearthed some primordial zircons which she has found to be some of the few elusive relics from that era.

“[Our research] supports the notion that the global onset of pervasive crustal instability and recycling — a possible sign for mobile-lid tectonics — occurred in that time period,” Drabon said in the study.

Previous hypotheses on when plate tectonics began were divided. While one assumes that our planet was either more like it is today than we thought, with plate tectonics emerging not long after the planet was born, the other says there were no plate tectonics moving around beneath the protocrust, which would melt and solidify and re-melt in certain areas. It is the first hypothesis that allows for zircons to have formed in rocks that were right at the edge of tectonic plate boundaries. Such zircons have only been found in 12 places on Earth.

When these zircons formed, the rocks they were found in are thought to have been under intense pressure and starting to melt. That could mean they emerged in subduction zones, where plates collide and one is plunged beneath the other. Zircons are time capsules that preserve pieces of a geological record that has otherwise been lost. They crystallize in magma or metamorphic rocks, which change form when they are heated or pressured to extremes (which is why they are often found where subduction occurs). The reason they survive for billions of years is their almost supernatural resistance to physical and chemical erosion.

Something rocked the stable protocrust 3.8 billion years ago. Rocks that formed then are much more similar to rocks that form from plate tectonics now than they are to anything that formed before the zircons Drabon found. She and her research team had investigated some of the other rare zircon crystals that had formed in the Hadean crust in a previous study, but these are even more indicative of a transition in Earth’s geological processes, when tectonic plates started disrupting the crust and upper mantle. Any that are older than this are still holding onto evidence from the protocrust that had never erupted in molten magma before.

What was Earth even like without plate tectonics? It would have probably gone from scorching to freezing if crust wasn’t being recycled and re-formed over and over. These processes, which might have threatened the dinosaurs that were living out of time on Isla Nublar, are actually something of an air conditioning system that resets automatically. Volcanic gases are released, but the silicate rocks that form in the wake of subduction events consume mass quantities of atmospheric carbon dioxide in those gases and elsewhere, controlling greenhouse gas levels.