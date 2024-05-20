Surprise! Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy Hitting Digital Platforms with Extended Cut This Week

Based on the '80s-era TV show of the same name, The Fall Guy centers around a veteran stuntman (Gosling) caught up in a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

Colt Seavers is officially coming home!

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that critically-acclaimed action-comedy The Fall Guy (now playing in theaters) will arrive on digital platforms on May 21, 2024 with an extended cut of the film. Stuntman turned director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) helmed the blockbuster project, which adapts the 1980s TV series of the same name. Multi-Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling headlines the movie as the aforementioned Seavers, a veteran Hollywood stuntman caught up in a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

"This was a unique opportunity for David to showcase his intimate knowledge of the world of stunts," Kelly McCormick, Leitch's wife and producing partner at 87/North, explains in the studio production notes. "David’s personal stories from two decades of life on set made it abundantly clear that this was the story that he had to tell."

"Our goal was to pay homage to the original series, but we wanted to add our unique twist on it and transform it into more of an origin story," adds Leitch. "In our version, our protagonist, a stuntman, discovers that his stunt skills are akin to superpowers. [Screenwriter] Drew [Pearce] came up with a brilliant concept that lent a noir-ish vibe to the story while combining investigative elements from the original show.”

When Will The Fall Guy Be Released On Digital? The Fall Guy will be available to rent and/or purchase from digital platforms starting Tuesday, May 21.

What is The Fall Guy About?

The Fall Guy centers around Colt Seavers, a veteran Hollywood stuntman who retires from the business after an on-set injury nearly derails his career. He's reluctantly drawn back into the world of extravagant studio tentpoles when the star of Metalstorm (a big-budget, science fiction blockbuster directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno) suddenly goes missing. Colt agrees to track down the elusive celebrity, unwittingly finding himself in the middle of a killer plot more dangerous than any backlot tumble.

Who Stars in The Fall Guy?

The Fall Guy features the A-list talents of Ryan Gosling (The Nice Guys), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Lee Majors, who played Colt Seavers in the original show, makes a cameo appearance.

Is The Fall Guy Streaming on Peacock?

Not yet, but odds are good that when the film does debut on a streaming platform, it will exclusively do so on Peacock at a later date.

Is The Fall Guy Still Playing in Theaters?

