Where is the Cast of Jurassic World Now? We're Assuming Blue is Still Doing Okay

Remember those wayback days when dinosaurs ruled the Earth? Nope, we’re not even talking about the original 1993 Jurassic Park juggernaut from the spellbinding sci-fi mind of Steven Spielberg. Though it’s hard to believe, it’s already been nearly a decade since Spielberg’s iconic dino franchise roared back to life with a new cast of characters (and a new director in Colin Trevorrow) as Jurassic World (streaming here on Peacock!) tore through the 2015 summer box office.

The Jurassic World trilogy captured many of its biggest starring names smack in the middle of already-stellar A-list careers, a screen phenomenon still recent enough that it continues to hold true for franchise mainstays like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, and more. But what’s the story on the rest of the movie’s sizable cast — and what are supporting Jurassic World stars like Vincent D’Onofrio, Jake Johnson, and Judy Greer up to today?

Tag along, if you dare, as we take a scaly step back in time to Isla Nublar — all to gather some up-to-date intel on our favorite Jurassic World stars.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady)

Chris Pratt appears as Owen Grady in Jurassic World (2015); Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening on June 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jurassic World Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson Movie HD/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Did ya know? Chris Pratt’s role of chief Raptor whisperer Owen Grady in all three Jurassic World movies was originally meant for fellow Marvel movie alum Josh Brolin — a Jurassic casting switch that’s hard to envision in hindsight. Whether he’s playing Guardians of the Galaxy goofball Peter Quill in the MCU or bringing a buoyant bounce to Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (streaming here on Peacock!), it’s hard to yank your eyes (and ears) away from Pratt, a natural-born comedian who cut his early funny chops as part of the hilarious sitcom cast of Parks and Recreation (also streaming on Peacock here).

Pratt’s always got something big going on, and his post-dino career has been no exception: In addition to voicing Mario and reprising his Star-Lord role for the third and final Guardians movie (both in 2023), Pratt is set to purr it up in 2024 as the voice of a certain comic-strip famous, lasagna-loving feline in The Garfield Movie, as well as delve back into sci-fi with the The Electric State — a movie that’ll reunite him with MCU directing veterans the Russo brothers and Captain America heir Anthony Mackie.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing)

Bryce Dallas Howard appears as Claire Dearing in Jurassic World (2015); Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jurassic World Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson Movie HD/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The oldest child of directing icon Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard delivered major chills in her first leading role as the blind but courageous protagonist of M. Night Shyamalan’s 2004 horror fable The Village. Jurassic World marked the start of her dino-trilogy turn as Isla Nublar park operator (and Owen Grady love interest) Claire Dearing, a role that evolved into her leadership of the Dinosaur Protection Group as the franchise’s subsequent films ventured farther afield from the remnants of the tattered theme park.

Though her early career was spent in front of the camera in films like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (as Gwen Stacy) and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), Howard has spent more time these days behind the creative scenes, directing episodes of both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, while helming new installments of the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew live-action spinoff series slated to arrive in 2024. Onscreen, watch for Howard next to appear in an A-list ensemble mix that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, and more in Universal Pictures’ upcoming spy comedy Argylle.

Vincent D’Onofrio (Vic Hoskins)

Vincent D'Onofrio appears as Vic Hoskins in Jurassic World (2015); Vincent D'Onofrio attends "Night Of The Cooters" screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival -at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Jurassic World (2015) - Raptor Recon Scene (5/10) | Movieclips YouTube; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Whether he’s playing a war-addled outcast in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket or freaking Will Smith out as a hilariously herky-jerky bugman in Men in Black, the versatile Vincent D’Onofrio knows how to bring both menace and mirth in equal measure. And as his mega-sized recent MCU turn as Daredevil baddie Wilson Fisk shows, sometimes it all vies for equal billing even within the same character. In Jurassic World, D’Onofrio played cynical security chief Vic Hoskins, a shady fella who values dinos not for their miraculous ecological comeback, but as would-be military weapons in a new world order.

It takes a special kind of actor to range as far and wide across the entertainment landscape as D’Onofrio has, from his early-2010s TV turn as an affably intelligent detective in NBC’s Law and Order: Criminal Intent (stream it here on Peacock) to his incredible 2021 portrayal of televangelist Jerry Falwell in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Never known for shying away from daunting dramatic roles, he captured the noir-ish Hollywood zeitgeist of directing legend Robert Altman’s 1992 black comedy The Player (as a jilted screenwriter who ends up dead), and dared to step to the seemingly-impossible challenge of playing the inimitable Orson Welles opposite Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s fan-favorite 1994 comedy Ed Wood. Watch for D’Onofrio to reprise his villainous role as Wilson Fisk in 2024 (and beyond) in the upcoming MCU-connected series including Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu)

BD Wong appears as Dr. Henry Wu in Jurassic World (2015); BD Wong attends the 'Joy Ride' New York Screening at Metrograph on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

BD Wong kept the thread of franchise continuity alive in Jurassic World, reprising the same role of geneticist Dr. Henry Wu that he first played back in 1993 for the original Jurassic Park. Wong would go on to appear in all three films in the Jurassic World trilogy, joined by old-school Jurassic Park cast mate Jeff Goldblum for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), as well as Sam Neill and Laura Dern (plus Goldblum once more) in Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Wong’s screen career dates all the way back to the 1980s (he even had a minor part, in his 20s, in The Karate Kid Part II.) Animation fans know him for his voice role as Captain Li Shang in Mulan and Mulan II (both 2004), while anyone who tuned in to Law and Order: Special Victims Unit anytime through the early 2000s recognizes Wong for his incredibly lengthy stint on the NBC series (streaming here on Peacock) as psychiatric-profiling agent Dr. George Huang. Wong’s leading turns on the small screen have extended from the mid-2000s well into the present day, with main roles on NBC’s Awake (2012), his award-winning portrayal of Whiterose on USA’s Mr. Robot (2015-2019), and on Batman spinoff series Gotham (2016-2019) as Prof. Hugo Strange. He currently stars as Wally in the comedy series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and in film has appeared most recently opposite Gal Gadot in the 2023 spy thriller Heart of Stone.

Irrfan Khan (Simon Masrani)

Irrfan Khan appears as Simon Masrani in Jurassic World (2015); Irrfan Khan attends the 'Puzzle' Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2018 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Meeting An Absolute Beast | Jurassic World (2015) | Screen Bites YouTube; C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Irrfan Khan played mega-wealthy park proprietor Simon Misrani as Jurassic World’s modern-day answer to original Jurassic Park visionary John Hammond (the late, great Richard Attenborough). Gifted with more money than sense, they both meant well when it came to taking care of dinosaurs… even if it was, at the end of the day, all about the park’s bottom line.

Khan tragically passed away in 2020, succumbing to cancer at the age of 53. He left behind a massive and critically-acclaimed body of work both in his native India as well as in Hollywood, where his three-decade career encompassed notable U.S. roles including Slumdog Millionaire (2008), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Inferno (2016), and, on the small screen, In Treatment (2010).

Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers)

Jake Johnson appears as Lowery in Jurassic World (2015); Jake Johnson arrives at the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man" Across The Spider Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jurassic World (2015) - Raptor Recon Scene (5/10) | Movieclips YouTube; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

New Girl TV fans have long known that Jake Johnson’s a funny guy (he played Zooey Deschanel’s love interest Nick through the sitcom’s seven seasons — all streaming on Peacock here), and his supporting role in Jurassic World as a goofy control room technician (and avid dinosaur nerd) broke the movie’s tension with occasional moments of well-timed comic relief.

Johnson followed up Jurassic World with a role opposite Tom Cruise in 2017’s The Mummy, as well as voicing one of the many alternate Spidey characters in both 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, its 2023 sequel. Johnson’s knack for comedic vocal delivery has extended, in fact, into a slew of voice acting gigs on both TV and film, including High School USA! (as Mr. Structor), BoJack Horseman, Comrade Detective, Smurfs: The Lost Village (as the voice of Grouchy Smurf), and the upcoming fantasy feature film Wildwood. Most recently, Johnson held a main role in the comedy series Minx (2022), while playing the role of Marco Polo in Mel Brooks’ 2023 comedy revival of History of the World.

Ty Simpkins (Gray Mitchell)

Ty Simpkins appears as Gray Mitchell in Jurassic World (2015); Ty Simpkins attends the "Insidious: The Red Door" New York Screening at Metrograph on June 27, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jurassic World - Official Trailer (HD)/Universal Pictures YouTube; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Ty Simpkins was in his teens when he played Claire’s dino-loving 11 year-old nephew Gray Mitchell in Jurassic World. But his acting career already was in full swing as early as 2011, thanks to his recurring role in the Insidious horror franchise as a young boy who bears the brunt of a supernatural entity’s house-haunting malevolence. In addition to his 2023 turn in Insidious: The Red Door, Simpkins has been spotted over in the sprawling MCU movie-verse, lending Robert Downey, Jr. an impromptu hand in Iron Man 3 (2013) and showing up at the superhero’s emotional funeral party late in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Simpkins recently starred opposite Brendan Fraser in 2022’s Oscar-winning drama The Whale, while playing a major role in the 2023 comedy The Re-Education of Molly Singer.

Nick Robinson (Zach Mitchell)

Nick Robinson appears as Zach Mitchell in Jurassic World (2015); Nick Robinson attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jurassic World Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson Movie HD/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

As the older, cooler-brother counterpart to Simpkins’ 11 year-old character, Nick Robinson played 16 year-old Zach Mitchell in Jurassic World as a kid with one foot already planted firmly in adulthood — never mind that both he and Gray are still just a pair of nephews in need of protection as far as their aunt Claire is concerned. Robinson has been busy across both TV and film since his Jurassic World days, holding down main roles in miniseries dramas A Teacher (2020) and Maid (2021), as well as this year’s Mel Brooks-produced revival of the History of the World comedy franchise. At the movies, he’s been a key cast member in a string of teen-centric films including The 5th Wave (2016), Everything, Everything (2017), and Love, Simon (2018). Watch for him next alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Angela Bassett in the upcoming fantasy flick Damsel (2024).

Judy Greer (Karen Mitchell)

Judy Greer as Karen Mitchell in Jurassic World (2015); Judy Greer attends the International Medical Corps 2023 Annual Awards Celebration at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jurassic World Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson Movie HD/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers YouTube; Unique Nicole/Getty Images for International Medical Corps

Zach and Gray weren’t just Claire’s nephews in Jurassic World; they actually had parents, too. Versatile character actor Judy Greer played mom Karen Mitchell (Claire’s sister) in the movie, a supporting part that had to seem easy after the incredible motion-capture work Greer performed for her main role in 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (in which she starred opposite Andy Serkis as Cornelia — chief chimp Caesar’s wife).

Greer would reprise her role as Cornelia for 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, adding to an extensive list of career-spanning genre turns in films that include 13 Going on 30 (2004), The Village (2004), Marmaduke (2010), Tomorrowland (2015), and all three horror movies in director David Gordon Green’s recent Halloween trilogy. Greer also starred in Marvel’s first pair of Ant-Man films as Maggie, the amicable ex-wife of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) who shares split-parenting duty for Cassie, their superhero-in-waiting daughter. Archer fans also cherish Greer’s long-running voice acting stint on the animated series, where she supplies the voice of Cheryl Tunt as well as slew of occasional characters.

Katie McGrath (Zara)

Katie McGrath appears as Adjudicator in Night 3 of The Continental: From the World of John Wick Photo: Starz Entertainment

Katie McGrath’s easy to spot if you’re a Supergirl fan: She played baddie Lex Luthor’s half-sister Lena through five seasons of the Superman spinoff series. In Jurassic World, McGrath had the dubious distinction of playing the ill-fated Zara, Claire’s personal assistant who becomes the first character to perish as the dinos run amok (she’s swallowed whole, along with a flying Pteranodon, when the titanic Mosasaurus leaps out of the water and snatches them both.) In addition to her work on Supergirl, many of McGrath’s most notable roles came in the mid-2010s, when she starred as Lucy in NBC’s Dracula series and played a main role in the streaming horror anthology series Slasher (2016). Oh! — but did we mention? McGrath pulled off a positively menacing Peacock performance as one of the High Table's sinister string-pullers in 2023's epic event series The Continental: From the World of John Wick (stream it on Peacock here), where she scowled from behind the ice-cold mask of The Adjudicator.

