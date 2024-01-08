Oppenheimer at the Golden Globes: Nolan's Biopic Wins For Best Drama, Director, Stars and More

The atomic bomb thriller also nabbed prizes for Best Director and Best Original Score, as well as two acting accolades for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Can you hear the music? The haunting afterglow of Christopher Nolan's VFX-free Trinity detonation continued to shine brightly this past weekend as Oppenheimer nabbed a total of five major wins (out of eight total nominations) at the 80th Annual Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles.

What Awards Did Oppenheimer Win at the Golden Globes 2024? The acclaimed World War II biopic took home awards for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director (Nolan) and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson). In addition, both Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. walked away with acting accolades for their heated rivalry as theoretical physicist/father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer and Atomic Energy Commissionner Lewis Strauss, respectively. The film is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment,

"The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger," Nolan said during his acceptance speech, referring to Ledger's posthumous win for The Dark Knight. "That was complicated and challenging for me and, in the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support — the same look he's giving me now. The love and support he's shown so many people in our community over so many years. I thought it'd be simpler accepting for myself, but as I stand here, I suddenly realize I can only accept this on behalf of people. As directors, we bring people together and try to get them to give their best."

Watch the Oppenheimer victory speeches from Golden Globes 2024

Beyond thanking the hard work of the cast and crew that completed the movie on a truncated schedule, Nolan also provided shoutouts to Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley "for seeing potential in very challenging material"; producer Chuck Roven for introducing him to American Prometheus, the Pulitzer Prize-winning book that inspired the film; and his wife/producing partner Emma Thomas.

"I knew the first time that I walked on a Chris Nolan set that it was different," said Murphy, who has worked with the filmmaker on six movies since Batman Begins nearly two decades ago. "I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete of any seating options for actors, that I was in the hands of a visionary director."

"A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 billion. Does that track? No," said Downey. "[It's only because] Universal went all in on Christopher Nolan to direct Cillian Murphy with Emma Thomas producing. With Emily [Blunt], Florence [Pugh] — this cast and crew [who] helped them render a goddamn masterpiece."

"Working with Christopher Nolan has been an incredible experience," Göransson said (this is his second Nolan feature after Tenet). "I think the way that you use music in your films and storytelling has inspired a lot of people."

What other Universal films won Golden Globes?

The evening also saw Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph recognized for their performances as Paul Hunham and Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne's poignant holiday drama, The Holdovers (now streaming exclusively on Peacock).

Oppenheimer is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

