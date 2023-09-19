With so many years under his belt, Chucky's inhabited a lot of folks and used a lot of voices.

Who Plays Chucky? Every Actor Who's Portrayed the Killer Across the Franchise

Even if you've never watched Chucky or the Child's Play franchise it spawned from, you know what the show and movies' star sounds like. Chucky, who's been slashing his way onto our screens since 1988, has always been voiced by Brad Dourif. At least, Chucky Prime has been.

How to Watch Catch up on Chucky on Peacock and the SYFY app.

RELATED: First Full Chucky Season 3 Trailer Promises a Bloody White House & Comedy Cameos

You see, with so many years under his belt, Chucky's inhabited a lot of folks and used a lot of voices. And the soon-to-be three seasons'-worth of the Chucky television series has allotted for even more chaotic additions to Chucky's roster.

Before Season 3 premieres on October 4 on SYFY and USA Network, let's take a look at the actors who have portrayed Chucky over the years.

Brad Dourif

While there have been plenty of imitators, Brad Dourif is the OG. In fact, Dourif is as synonymous with Chucky as his creator, Don Mancini. So much so that Dourif's own daughter has gone on to make her own mark on the franchise ...

Edan Gross

Gross originated what's known as the "Sweet Chucky" voice, aka, the voice box-style sayings Chucky spouts out when he's masquerading as a non-haunted children's toy. No matter how sweet the voice, though, it'll still send a shiver down your spine — because we all know what's hiding underneath

Fiona Dourif

Fiona Dourif has the unique pleasure of having played both a woman named Nica Pierce who's possessed by a shred of Chucky's soul and a younger version of the man himself in Chucky.

Having first embodied the character in Cult of Chucky, Fiona does a spot-on impression of her father's famed cackle and wild eyes. The same can be said for when the Chucky team used onscreen magic (and makeup) to physically transform her into a younger version of her father. The likeness is uncanny!

David Kohlsmith & Tyler Barish

One of the (many) things we love about the Chucky series is how much opportunity it's provided to dive into Charles Lee Ray's past. And that means hiring young actors to play young, human Chucky.

RELATED: How Has Chucky's Appearance Changed Over The Years? From Child's Play To Modern Day

Kohlsmith is memorable as a demented young boy who's revealed to have killed his mother after being encouraged by a stranger who broke into the family home in Season 1, Episode 3, "I Like to Be Hugged."

Meanwhile, Barish is shown in Season 1, Episode 4, "Just Let Go," as well as Season 2, Episode 8, "Chucky Actually," as a teen Chucky who works to corrupt the other young people around him.

Devon Sawa

Chucky's Kill Count: An Inside Look at Season 2, Episode 7

Genre icon Devon Sawa has played three different roles in Chucky thus far, and Season 3 will mark his fourth: as President of the United States James Collins.

But before he held the highest seat in the land, Sawa was playing a Catholic priest in Season 2 named Father Bryce. And before Father Bryce could take Chucky out via exorcism, he was unfortunate enough to experience a possession himself when a part of Chucky's soul overtook him.

Then he exploded. Like, a lot.

Rosemary Dunsmore

Chucky's Kill Count: An Inside Look at Season 2, Episode 6

Rosemary Dunsmore's Dr. Mixter spent all of Season 2 encouraging Chucky's violent tendencies. Her insistence eventually backfired, though, when Chucky possessed her in order to escape the school only for Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) to step in and shoot her to death.

Did that stop Chucky? Of course not. But it did add to his ever-growing list of people he's, uh ... been inside (sorry).

Catch Chucky Season 3 when it premieres on SYFY and USA Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes of SurrealEstate at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Chucky Season 1 and 2 are available to watch now on Peacock.