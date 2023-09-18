First Full Chucky Season 3 Trailer Promises a Bloody White House & Comedy Cameos

Chucky’s about to paint the White House red. The first trailer for Season 3 of the hit SYFY and USA Network premiered today, and it suggests that, for however unhappy you may have been at the outcome of a presidential election, it’s not nearly as bad as sending a killer doll to the Oval Office.

Season 3, which premieres on SYFY and USA Network on October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, sees Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) after he's somehow become the favorite toy of a very important little tyke. Henry Collins (Callum Vinson), the youngest son of President James Collins (Devon Sawa), is having a hard time adjusting to life in the White House, but he’s got his friendly Good Guy Doll to keep him company.

The trailer doesn’t reveal exactly what Chucky’s plans are while he’s in the nation’s highest office, but it’s very clear what Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind)’s plan is: They’re going to kill Chucky (“again”) and rescue Lexy’s sister (Carina Battrick) from Chucky’s thrall.

And what would Chucky be without Jennifer Tilly, who appears once more as Tiffany Valentine? Lucky for fans, Tiff appears to have survived Chucky’s attack at the end of Season 2. She’s behind bars… and quite displeased to see that Lexy isn’t the producer from Dateline.

The action culminates in what looks to be a bloody Halloween — which will bring the horror to Washington, D.C.!

Check out the trailer above, and catch Chucky Season 3 when it premieres on SYFY and USA Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes of SurrealEstate at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

