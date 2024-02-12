Return to Oz With the Fantastical First Look at Wicked, Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

We're not in Kansas anymore, folks! The first very first teaser trailer for director Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked arrived Sunday via express tornado during Super Bowl LVIII.

Hitting theaters everywhere in late November, Part One will kick off the saga of Elphaba (The Outsider's Cynthia Erivo), a kind-hearted outcast destined to one day earn the moniker of "Wicked Witch of the West." Long before she allegedly swore vengeance against Dorothy and her "little dog," however, Elphaba was an extremely talented student at the prestigious Shiz University, studying under headmistress Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and learning the ways of popularity from golden girl Glinda (Don't Look Up's Ariana Grande). Things go pretty well for her...until our hero defies that deified figure known as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldlblum).

Watch The Teaser Trailer for Wicked Part One Below

What is Wicked About?

Based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel of the same name, Wicked is a musical origin story to The Wizard of Oz that seeks to reframe the Wicked Witch of the West as a tragic victim rather than a black-hearted villain. Born a green-skinned pariah named Elphaba, the future commander of the flying monkey armada studied at Shiz University, where she befriends the popular Glinda, who will one day stand as a representation of goodness throughout the land of Oz. Elphaba, meanwhile, finds herself slandered as an evil hag when she dares to stand up against the shady practices of the so-called Wizard.

Who Stars in the Wicked Film Adaptation?

Wicked features the talents of Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba); Ariana Grande (Glinda); Michelle Yeoh (Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible); Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard); Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero, a roguish prince); Ethan Slater (Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student), Marissa Bode (Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister), Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James (Pfannee and ShenShen, Glinda's conniving compatriots); and Keala Settle (Coddle, a new character created for the film).

Marc Platt (La La Land) and David Stone (Next to Normal) serve as producers. Stephen Schwartz, writer of the music and lyrics for the stage run, is an executive producer with David Nicksay and Jared LeBoff.

When Will the Wicked Movies Be Released into Theaters?

Written for the screen by Winnie Holzman, who also penned the book for the accclaimed musical, Wicked Part One arrives on the big screen November 27, 2024. The second half — also written by Holzman — will follow a year later on November 26, 2025.

