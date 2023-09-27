Wolf Like Me Season 2 Trailer Reveals Supernatural Concerns & Surprise Laughs

There's plenty for the average new parent to worry about: sleep training, arranging childcare, the cost of diapers ... But Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) are no average parents. Their concerns are a bit more supernatural.

In the new trailer for Season 2 of Peacock's Wolf Like Me, we join our heroes as they leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And with Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary's past?

RELATED: Peacock's Wolf Like Me Creator Explains Why He Makes You Wait So Long for the Big Reveal

Gary's daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue) puts it best: "My stepmother's a werewolf."

Wolf Like Me Season 2 poster featuring Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad). Photo: Peacock

"When season one of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take," series creator Abe Forsythe said in a press statement (completed as of April 5, 2023). "I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary’s universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions and threats...

"In this new world, Isla’s portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability. She’s operating at another level this season and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best. And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart. This season, humour plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.

"Season one was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary and Emma together. As we delve into season two, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart?

"It’s safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected."

Wolf Like Me Season 2 premieres on Peacock on October 19.

You can catch up on all of Season 1 on Peacock.