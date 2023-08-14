Wynonna Earp's Tim Rozon Celebrates Doc Holliday's Real-Life 172nd Birthday

For a guy turning 172 this week, Tom Rozon looks surprisingly young. Rozon, the beloved Wynonna Earp actor who currently stars in SYFY’s SurrealEstate, took to Instagram to celebrate the 172nd birthday of legendary real-life cowboy John Henry “Doc” Holliday on August 14.

Rozon played a fictionalized version of Doc Holliday in Wynonna Earp, which ran for 49 episodes and four seasons from 2016-2021 on SYFY. Rozon’s version of Doc Holliday was still alive in the present day after being cursed with eternal health by a witch, so he teams up with Wyatt Earp’s great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) to take on the revenants of reincarnated outlaws still lingering around the world of the living from Wyatt’s old days.

His character quickly became a fan favorite, thanks (we’d imagine) in large part to his iconic mustache.

Check out Rozon’s birthday post below:

As for the real Doc Holliday, he lived from 1851 until 1887, dying at the relatively young age of 36 due to complications from tuberculosis. Of course, the SYFY series does borrow from a good bit of real-life history, and Doc Holliday was a real-life pal of Wyatt Earp back in the mid-to-late 1800's. Though we can’t confirm or deny if he also had a magic revolver and used it to fight monsters.

Rozon is still a mainstay around the SYFY schedule, and currently stars in the SYFY original series SurrealEstate, which returns for Season 2 later this year. The original scripted series stars Rozon as real estate agent Luke Roman, who specializes in taking up the most deadly haunted and evil listings on the market. The horror series is a wild ride, including some terrifying visuals and a unique spin on the haunted house concept.

Along with Rozon, the series also stars Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Bailey and Tennille Read.