‘Yellowjackets’: Christina Ricci teases ‘more crazy, more shocking’ second season

With the sting of anticipation swelling as Yellowjackets fans wait for Showtime to share an upcoming Season 2 premiere date, at least the cast has an early inkling of what lies in store for the series’ chilling, time-shifting story.

The dread-laced thriller’s Emmy-nominated debut season emerged as a sleeper hit for Showtime, amassing more streaming viewers than all but one original series in platform history (second only to Dexter: New Blood.) As the cast dives into Season 2, star Christina Ricci, who plays the adult incarnation of soccer team survivor Misty, says things will veer even further into wild horror territory as the grown-up gang of ex-teammates tries to piece together the show’s central mystery.

“I can't really get too much into detail, but I will say the first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping. So it's even wilder,” Ricci recently confided to Entertainment Tonight. “It's really fun; it's exciting. After our first season, people loved the show so they're excited to be there…Most of my scenes — not to spoil anything — but a lot of my scenes this season have been with Elijah Wood and it's wonderful working with him again. We've just had a great time.”

Wood arrives as a Yellowjackets newcomer, having previously starred alongside Ricci in director Ang Lee’s tense 1997 drama The Ice Storm. As a volunteer detective named Walter, Wood’s story arc is expected to span the entire second season, and ”will challenge Misty in ways she won’t see coming,” as Showtime teases.

Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose will also reportedly join the expanded cast as the adult version of Vanessa “Van” Palmer, alongside returning stars Melanie Lynskey/Sophie Nélisse (as the respective adult and teen versions of Shauna), plus similarly split adult-teen roles for Tawny Cypress/Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa), Juliette Lewis/ Sophie Thatcher (Natalie), and Ricci/Sammi Hanratty as Misty.

While we don’t yet know when Yellowjackets will be back next year, the wait’s nearly over for Ricci’s upcoming return to a frightfully familiar franchise she’s known since childhood. She’s heading back to her Addams Family haunts in the Tim Burton-directed Netflix series Wednesday — but not, as she did in the 1990s film trilogy, as Wednesday Addams. Ricci’s former role will be played by Jenna Ortega, while Ricci herself stars as a new character named Miss Marilyn Thornhill, who's a graduate of Nevermore Academy.

“It's Tim Burton so you can't really go wrong,” Ricci told ET, adding that the 8-episode series’ “scripts were really wonderful. I love the spirit in which they were making the show. It really does retain a lot of the spirit of Wednesday — that dignity, that incredibly self-assured young girl who knows who she is and won't change or pander for other people. I think it's really great. Every generation should have their own Wednesday.”

Catch Ricci’s Addams Family reunion alongside Ortega, Fred Armisen (Fester), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), and Gwendoline Christie (as academy principal Larissa Weems), when Wednesday makes its small-screen premiere — wait for it — on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Netflix.

