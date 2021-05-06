Cast members assemble! First look at the Avengers Campus opening-day costumes

In less than a month, on June 4, the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park will welcome its first public guests, with brand-new rides and experiences set within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Within the Campus are dedicated sections —Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, the Pym Test Kitchen, the Avengers HQ Compound, and Doctor Strange's Ancient Sanctum — and Disneyland Resorts has revealed for the first time today what the cast members for each area will be wearing as they help guests soak up all that glorious Stark Tech.

All of the costumes have been designed by Joe Kucharski, Sr. Costume Designer at Disney Live Entertainment. In a release from Disneyland Resorts, Kucharski says he worked closely with Walt Disney Imagineering and the Marvel Studios creative team to integrate cast members into the extensive world of the Avengers. “I was inspired by the immersive design of Avengers Campus and the unique stories at each address," he explains in the announcement. "Our cast members play a unique part in the guest experience and these costumes are designed to help them embody their role in this epic story."

Video of First Look: Avengers Campus Cast Members Assemble In New Cast Costumes | Disneyland Resort

Here are the revealed cast member costumes celebrating their section superhero hosts: Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the Guardians of the Galaxy:

Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – Ancient Sanctum. (Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – Ancient Sanctum. (Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and WEB Suppliers. (... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and WEB Suppliers. (... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and WEB Suppliers. (... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and WEB Suppliers. (... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – Shawarma Palace. (Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – Pym Test Kitchen (Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland... Avengers Campus Cast Members Costumes – Terran Treats. (Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland... hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Along with the main areas featuring a mix of rides, live experiences, and dining, Avengers Campus will also be dotted with in-world food stands, like Terran Treats, which helps fold the existing Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: Breakout! ride into the Avengers Campus world, and the Shawarma Palace food cart that celebrates the Avengers' favorite post-boss-battle meal.

Video of Avengers Campus Opening &amp; Recruiting Super Heroes June 4 | Disneyland Resort Disney Parks on YouTube

Both California Adventure and Disneyland are now open to California residents only, however, with capacity limitations and required pre-booked reservations. Avengers Campus opens on June 4 with its first wave of attractions available to those guests lucky enough to land those coveted online reservations.