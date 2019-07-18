WIRE Buzz: Marvel's Spider-Man becomes the best selling superhero game ever; FilmRise uploads Robotech to its platform; more

The age-old question of 'Spider-Man vs. Batman' has an answer -- at least as far as videogames are concerned.

Marvel's Spider-Man, the PS4-exclusive title that launched last fall, has officially become the best-selling video game of all time. The news was first reported on Twitter by NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, who noted that Spidey had swung to the top of the list, beating Batman: Arkham City, which previously held the title.

Worth noting that the Caped Crusader still holds four of the 10 spots -- six if you count both Injustice titles.

Aside from taking the top spot, Spidey has some additional presence on the list, thanks to the two games based on Sam Raimi's first two Spider-Man films in 2002 and 2004.

The game, which was first released in September of 2018, and was an immediate hit with both gamers and long-time Spider-fans. It moved more than 3 million copies in its first three days of release, and had better numbers than Spider-Man: Homecoming did in its theatrical run.

Speaking of Spider-Man, Conan O'Brien celebrated his annual return to SDCC with a special intro to his late-night show, Conan, done in the style of last year's groundbreaking animated epic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

It's every bit as bizarre as it sounds.

The two-minute video juxtaposes an... embellished version of O'Brien's life story against some of Spidey's most prominent tropes -- namely when he's told, "With no talent comes no responsibility."

Finally, Robotech is now streamable online. Which is to say, literally all of Robotech is available to stream right now and for free.

The streaming service FilmRise announced today that it had acquired all 255 episodes of the sci-fi anime, including all 85 episodes from the original run, the 2007 movie Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles, and a whopping 11 hours of bonus footage, documentaries, and alternate episodes. And the best part: it's all available to stream right now.

The announcement was made earlier today at the Robotech panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con by Harmony Gold, which works with the production, acquisition, and distribution of international films and TV series.

In addition to FilmRise (which you can find out more about here), the massive backlog of Robotech will also be available on VUDU as well as the Roku Channel.

