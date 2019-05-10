10 monsters from around the world that will terrify you

If you were asked to name a classic monster, chances are you'd list the likes of Bigfoot, The Loch Ness Monster, vampires, or werewolves. Perhaps you might get a little creative and say chupacabra or basilisk. No offense to these hallmark creatures of mayhem, but there are so many more interesting monsters in the world, just waiting to be discovered and waiting to terrify.

Have you heard of any of the following monsters from around the world? Some obscure, some regional, but all monstrously delightful. Let us know in the comments!