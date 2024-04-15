The Best Fantasy Movies Streaming on Peacock in April 2024: From Harry Potter to Trolls Band Together

Looking to escape into worlds infinitely more magical than our own? Peacock has you covered with an extensive collection of fantasy film titles guaranteed to provide you with hours of endless entertainment.

From swamp-dwelling ogres, to newscasting deities, to festive wish-granters played by Melissa McCarthy, there's a little something for everyone.

Head below for our list of the most fantastic fantasy movies currently streaming on Peacock!

The Best Fantasy Movies Now Streaming on Peacock

Jabberwocky (1977)

King Bruno the Questionable (Max Wall)(right) speaks to Passelewe (John Le Mesurier) (left) in Jabberwocky (1977). Photo: LMPC via Getty Images

The second directorial effort from the only American member of Monty Python — Terry Gilliam — takes its name from the fictional creature mentioned in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking-Glass. Fellow Python-ite Michael Palin leads the film as Dennis Cooper, "an optimistic but dunderheaded cooper's apprentice mistakenly tasked with slaying a monster" (via The New York Times). Interestingly, the film shared a number of crew members with the first Star Wars.



Hellboy (2019)

Let's get this out of the way right now: the Guillermo del Toro Hellboy films are both masterpieces, and it's a downright shame he never got to close out the trilogy. Instead of audiences receiving a third go-around of Ron Perlman's take on "Big Red," Lionsgate decided to completely reboot the property with a more faithful adaptation of the acclaimed Mike Mignola source material. While it doesn't always hit the mark, Hellboy (2019) is still a great showcase for the sardonic acting chops of Stranger Things vet David Harbour, who was perfectly cast as the titular paranormal investigator with the giant fist. Plus, it's got a live-action Lobster Johnson!



R.I.P.D. (2013)

With the unexpected prequel (subtitled Rise of the Damned) now out in the wild, it's time to revisit the Ghostbusters meets Men in Black adventure that deserved its own franchise. When he's killed in the line of action, Boston officer Nick Walker (Ryan Reynolds) is recruited into a supernatural police force tasked with hunting down wayward souls. Partnered with 19th century cowboy "Roy" Pulsipher (Jeff Bridges), Nick must stop the dead from taking over the world via the use of a mystical artifact.



Harry Potter series (2001-2011)

For many die-hard Potterheads, there's nothing more magical than the saga of the boy wizard with a destiny to destroy the most evil spell caster who ever walked the face of the Earth. After all this time? Always! The extended versions of all eight films based on the best-selling novels (remember: the final book was split into two movies) are now streaming on Peacock. Accio binge-watch!



Shrek (2001)

Only shooting stars break the mold! The fifth outing from the fledgling animation arm of the newly-founded DreamWorks, Shrek was exactly the antidote for Disney fatigue. The film's satirical treatment of fairy tale tropes and consumerism run amok set it apart from anything else being made at the time. Parents could easily key into the surprisingly mature jokes, while their kids delighted in the memorable characters and plethora of toilet humor. Holding it all together was a moral of self-acceptance via the subversion of the traditional fairy tale ending. Shrek's disdain for cliches is perfectly summed up in the opening moments when the titular ogre literally uses the pages of fairy tale books to wipe his large green posterior.



Shrek 2 (2004)

The perfect sequel doesn't ex... oh wait, yes it does. It's called Shrek 2, a paragon of how to pull off a second movie in a budding franchise. Picking up after Shrek and Fiona's honeymoon, the film whisks the audience off to the kingdom of Far Far Away to meet Fiona's royal parents. They're not too thrilled over the fact that their daughter married a swamp-dwelling monster, but eventually come to accept their new son-in-law with open arms. In addition to further exploring the themes of what society deems to be "normal," the animated follow-up, which returned to theaters for its 20th anniversary this month, also introduced viewers to brand-new characters like Puss in Boots.



Genie (2023)

One of the more recent additions to the library of Peacock Originals, the holiday-themed Genie stars Melissa McCarthy as Flora, a bubbly djinn trying to help the down-on-his-luck Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) turn his life around. Easier said than done, of course. Sam Boyd directed the festive comedy, working off a screenplay written by the great Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually). Denée Benton, Marc Maron, Jordyn McIntosh, Luis Guzmán, and Alan Cumming round out the cast.



Season of the Witch (2011)

Set against the backdrop of the Middle Ages, Season of the Witch stars Nicolas Cage (Renfield) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) as a pair of grizzled knights entrusted with the mission of delivering a suspected witch to a band of clerics. Their goal? To bring a swift end to the Black Plague ravaging all of Europe. The project marked Cage's second collaboration with director Dominic Sena after Gone in 60 Seconds over a decade before.



Trolls Band Together (2023)

The third chapter in DreamWorks' Trolls saga reveals that Branch (Justin Timberlake) was once the member of a hit boy band called BroZone alongside his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs), and Clay (Kid Cudi). When Floyd is kidnapped by a pair of pop-star baddies — Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) — Branch, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), and Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) set out on a wild and music-filled rescue mission. Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar round out the voice cast



Bruce Almighty (2003)

Bruce Almighty is built upon the ultimate wish fulfillment premise: What if you received the omnipotence of the being that created the universe? The possibilities are literally endless and Jim Carrey couldn't have been a more perfect choice for the role of put-upon Buffalo newscaster turned literal deity, Bruce Nolan. The film marked the third feature-length collaboration between Carrey and director Tom Shadyac after the two struck it big in the '90s with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Liar Liar. A sequel entitled Brucifer, which would have seen Bruce striking a deal with the Devil, was pitched by writers Steve Koren and Mark O'Keefe, but never got the green-light.

