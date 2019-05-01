Debate Club: The 5 best Blumhouse horror movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

In his early 20s, Jason Blum was working in real estate, dreaming of being a film producer. Flash-forward a few decades and he's the king of horror movies, with his production company Blumhouse delivering sizable hits on relatively tiny budgets (and that's to say nothing of the Oscar-nominated dramas he’s been involved with, such as BlacKkKlansman and Whiplash.)

But he's never forgotten his roots as a lover of independent cinema. "One of the things I always tell the filmmakers is, 'If you pull out the genre parts, does the movie stand on its own as a great dramatic story?'" Blum said in 2017. "Most horror movies don't, but I like to think that our movies do. If you really dissect a lot of our movies, you'd see an indie movie in there."

Today, we rank Blumhouse's five best horror films.