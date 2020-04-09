67 thoughts we had while watching Josie and the Pussycats

Cartoon Network introduced an entire generation of children, including myself, to the Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe. One of my favorite cartoons was Josie and the Pussycats. Imagine my surprise when I later started reading Archie comics and discovered they were all connected, including Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

I loved Scooby-Doo, mainly because of the music, so it made all the sense in the world that I'd love Josie and the Pussycats. I remember seeing the trailer for the live-action movie and the amount of joy it brought me. The movie has always had a special place in my heart because it was, in my opinion, a great comic book movie. I recently rewatched it and still have the same appreciation for how self-aware it is and how much it reminds me of John Carpenter's They Live but in its unique way.

In this DuJouriffic Deja View, we look back at the delightful Josie and the Pussycats (2001).

1. "Backdoor Lover" is still a bop, OK???

Video of Dujour Back Door Lover Credit: Josie and the Pussycats

2. Donald Faison stayed booked and busy in teen movies.

3. Seth Green, as a heartthrob, is an absolute no. He's another one who stayed in a teen movie.

4. The branding in this movie is top tier.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

5. The boy band was that formulaic. DuJour could have been a thing.

6. Of course there are subliminal messages in music.

7. OMG Riverdale!

8. "3 Small Words" is also still a bop.

9. Babyface produced about half the songs on the soundtrack, which is probably the reason it's so good. It went gold.

10. Tara Reid as Melody was perfect casting. 2000-2006 were her years.

11. Honk if you love pussy... cats. Try explaining that car accident to your insurance company.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

12. The red wig Rachael Leigh Cook is wearing is the same wig they put on Famke Janssen in X2. Therefore, the X-Men and the Archie universes are connected. I don't make the rules. I also have no idea if either were wigs, but for now, we'll pretend they were.

13. Everyone has started somewhere, even playing at the local bowling alley.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

14. This movie is such an early-aughts time capsule.

15. What did Geo Trackers do to earn the title of teen movie bully/mean girl vehicle?

16. I'll always be sad there wasn't a cameo by anyone from Archie's crew.

17. I realize just how much I watched this movie. I even know the little song Allen sings while Josie works on his car by heart.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

18. I truly loved the hell out of the cartoon and the comics. This movie was my Avengers.

19. Melody was super airy in the animation as well as the comics.

20. Alexandra and Alex are both on point too.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

21. MTV NEWS!!!

22. Who's double-wide is this?

23. So much product placement.

24. RIP to record stores.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

25. Everyone is wearing pink.

26. Now orange is the new pink.

27. Josie and the Pussycats said Goth Rights!

28. I did not understand the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" reference until much later. I wasn't versed in Kurt Cobain until my junior year of high school. That's when I got into my "I'm angsty" bag.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

29. Sure. Signing a record contract at Starbucks makes a lot of sense.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

30. "I'm here because I was in the comic book." - Alexandra Cabot

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

31. How cute, tiny flip phones.

32. A group bus pass.

33. This world is a dystopian one, and I think it exists in the same universe as Blade Runner.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

34. The makeover montage remains elite.

35. Valerie isn't having it.

36. OK. Time to put on those tin foil hats. It's conspiracy theory time.

37. That outfit really is a Buffy meets Chicken Run.

38. The tour of this evil record company is just like the Jurassic Park tour.

39. Eugene Levy in jeans! Eu-jeans Levy!

Video of Eugene Levy in &#039;Josie and the Pussycats&#039; - hollywood / govt brainwashing Credit: Josie and the Pussycats

40. Behind the Music was my show.

41. It is not weird at all that they would record with their tails on.

42. Sooooo many BOPS!!!! How can you not love this movie?

43. "Pretend to Be Nice" deserved to be #1 in real life.

Video of Josie and the Pussycats Pretend to Be Nice Credit: Josie and the Pussycats

44. Come on for this TLC Fanmail cover homage.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

45. The low rise pants are killing me. The low-rise flare legs pants are killing me even more.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

46. Josie and the Pussycats went #1 in one week. Legendaric!

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

47. OK, the guy talking in Peppa Pig is getting a little racist. How did Val not get an invite?

48. I just realized that's Alan Cumming. Please forgive me.

49. Babyface said I'll write these songs for the album, but I'm also going to make a cameo in this movie. Iconic.

50. Josie is tapping into the Phoenix Force. Look how feathered this hair is.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

51. Fiona might be the perfect comic book villain. Thanos could never.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

52. I had to do my Googles to make sure it wasn't Elizabeth Banks playing Fiona. For a long time, I would mix up Parker Posey, Elizabeth Banks, and Amy Smart.

53. Parker Posey should have been a Marvel villain, honestly. There is still time.

54. Low-rise jeans and stiletto pumps in the aquarium.

55. The fight scene between Tara and Carson works so well because they were dating at the time.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

56. This Revlon carpeting in Josie's hotel room looks so lush.

57. They didn't even try with this fake TRL.

58. Carson Daly, the assassin.

59. Josie is tripping tripping.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

60. Pepsi One. What a time.

61. Live streaming a concert on dial-up internet sounds like hell.

62. Again, Fiona makes for a great villain. She was going to kill Melody and Valerie in a 2001 Mustang convertible. The elegance.

63. Fiona's master plan was to hype herself up. A VILLAIN!!!

64. This real Wyatt and Fiona reveal is a lot to take in.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

66. Josie and the Pussycats said don't trust the government and gave us a performance. We have to stan.

67. Outtakes are so pure.