90 thoughts we had while watching Volcano and Dante's Peak back to back

All April, we are celebrating the environment and the way the environment is depicted in genre film. We're calling it Cli-Fi FANGRRLS Month, and my personal favorite genre of disaster movie fits right into this delectable month of natural goodness: the climate fiction disaster movie. When nature strikes back, AND THIS TIME, IT'S PERSONAL.

My celebration of this specific element of genre (the genre of the elements, if you will) will take place over two posts, as you will quickly understand why.

You see, the years of 1997 and 1998 were big for cli-fi, releasing four natural disaster films. But they were not merely four disparate films — these were released two by two, not unlike Noah's very ark, THE ORIGINAL NATURAL DISASTER STORY. In 1997, we had two films about volcanoes and the grizzled leading men who beat them up. In 1998, we had two films about big space rocks hitting Earth and attempting to destroy it and, in at least one of them, the men who go to space and literally beat it up. We're starting today with the volcano movies. Please enjoy a two-part double-feature Cli-Fi FANGRRLS edition of Deja View!

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Volcano

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL LOS ANGELES DAY. RANDY'S DONUTS. BUSINESSMEN. A FIRETRUCK. BROOMS. JOHN CORBETT. I CANNOT MAKE IT CLEAR ENOUGH TO YOU WE ARE IN LOS ANGELES.

Tommy Lee Jones is bad at making breakfast but great at yelling and frankly what more do we ask of a Tommy Lee Jones?

Gaby Hoffman was the most crucial child star of our very LIVES.

"Hey officer, how about giving us a ride back to civilization." This movie also has RACE RELATIONS INDICATIVE OF THE CLIMATE AT THE TIME and handles it with the aplomb of an actual volcano.

Anne Heche had a whole actual MOMENT there didn’t she? But Don Cheadle and John Carroll Lynch are ETERNAL, the only constants we have in this world, and to wildly varying degrees both have seemingly been the same ages their whole lives.

We got a mean case of volcanoes, y’all. "Gas explosion." NO. IT’S VOLCANOES. Kilauea up in this bitch.

"I’m Tommy Lee Jones and I want to crawl inside a damn volcano because I’m Tommy Lee G**damn Jones."

Hey look, beepers are 30% off, that was a lot of money back now.

This is actually a movie about the fragile infrastructure of Los Angeles and bureaucratic in-fighting. BUT WITH MAGMA! *air guitar*

Now what would be a better movie is if the volcano woke up a bunch of mastodons in the LaBrea tarpits and then you have volcanoes AND mastodons. Clearly a superior film.

Tommy Lee Jones melting alive amongst baked rat corpses is admittedly almost as good as mastodon volcanoes.

"Tomorrow we get to go to OJ’s house." Oh 1997 L.A., you are a treat.

John Carroll Lynch, that is too much fashion.



Credit: 20th Century Fox

"I’m Anne Heche and I want to crawl inside a damn volcano because I’m Anne G**damn Heche. It’s 1997 and I’m dating Ellen and we are a POWER COUPLE, MAGMA IS NOTHING, MAGMA IS FOR THE STRAIGHT AND WEAK."

Coming to you live from the Upside Down.



Credit: 20th Century Fox

Dammit sassy short-haired glasses lady, don’t crouch over the magma crack!

HECHE CAM.

Damn, how is no one prepared for earthquakes in this imaginary volcanic Los Angeles? Bookshelves, glass bottles, that one fake crystal chandelier everyone’s family had in the '80s — NO ONE IS QUAKE-READY.

Dammit sassy short-haired glasses lady, this is what happens when you crouch over the magma crack!

Don Cheadle is basically handling sh** because he has always been Rhodey. Without him, the true dangerous volcano is Tony Stark.

Oops we opened a Ghostbusters ending.



Credit: 20th Century Fox

Stan needed MORE fashion so he slapped on his best Member’s Only.



Credit: 20th Century Fox

Lava bombs are terrifying but also METAL AF. *head bangs*

Oh damn the volume dropped out that is NEVER a good sign unless it’s the Beastie Boys.

Credit: Vevo

That escalated quickly dot gif

Volcanoes really get in the way of work-life balance. I mean, I struggle but at least I don’t THERE IS A VOLCANO struggle.

Lava is approaching a dog that looks like Wishbone and I am so glad that scene only lasted as long as it took me to type this sentence because it felt WAY longer in my memory.

DAMMIT GABY HOFFMAN I DON’T CARE THAT YOU ARE A LITERAL CHILD, LIFE AND DEATH IS IN YOUR DAMN HANDS.

That man’s gurgles are proof of LIFE. Well done, Gaby Hoffman.

"You would have loved this, Rachel." Yes, Rachel would have been stoked and fist-pumping at the death and destruction around her.

THAT’S AN ART JOKE, MOFOS.



Credit: 20th Century Fox

YES! FIRE PRISON! I mean oh no this is all horrifying. *whispers* EFF YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

Look. Here’s what I’ve learned. Lava is badass. I’m not happy about it. But it’s BADASS.

"We are dealing with very determined stuff here." Be the lava you want to see in the world, people!

"Oh great, Mark Fuhrman." RACE RELATIONS. VOLCANO IS BAD AT THEM.

Spoilers: Stan ‘bout to get real melty.

Spoilers: Stan ‘bout to start praying. It … doesn’t work out great. Because of the aforementioned melty.

HEY WHERE THE EFF IS JOHN CORBETT? If Keith David can show up fresh off his shift at the Double Deuce, Corbett can put down his shehnai and show UP.



Credit: Miramax

Volcanoes cure systemic racism. This movie posits that what ‘90s L.A. needed was a volcano.

Yes maybe if we just spray the volcano really hard like a bad cat that will fix everything.

We did it! We beat up the volcano!

Dammit! We didn’t! We did nothing!

Anne Heche is standing in 600-degree temps and I feel like that’s not great for her but at the same time, I bet it’s a SUPERB facial. As in it melts your whole face down to the bedrock. CLEAR SKIN AT LAST.

We did it, we solved racism.



Credit: 20th Century Fox

The movie praised the white skinhead cop as a good man for being nice to a Black man, so, you know, yeah this movie was written by white people, thanks for asking.

John Corbett is back and also he’s TRASH. Good for you Dr. John Corbett’s Girlfriend for KNOWING WHAT’S WHAT.

The volcano ate their giant camcorder! YOU OWE THEM LIKE 700 AMERICAN 1997 DOLLARS, VOLCANO.

"They’re looting in Beverly Hills." I FEEL LIKE THEY ARE NOT. What can you loot in a lava disaster? Toilet paper? IT BURNS TOO FAST.

Send the lava to the ocean! Boil all the fish! Eat like kings! Be haunted by seabass ghosts!

YES. KNOCK JOHN CORBETT’S BUILDING DOWN. THIS IS YOUR PUNISHMENT FOR DOUCHERY.

Find Gaby Hoffman, Anne Heche! She has to be the best part of Girls in 20 years!

IBS, man, I’m tellin’ you.



Credit: 20th Century Fox

John Corbett came back for a few seconds to remind us YES, AS PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT, HE IS A DOUCHE.

So many people are on fire right now and I FEEL LIKE I AM BOTH NOT SUPPOSED TO BE ENJOYING THIS AND ALSO SUPER SUPPOSED TO BE ENJOYING THIS.

Joe Jr. from While You Were Sleeping leaves no man behind!

Damn, Anne Heche, those are some quality contacts.

He ran 300 feet to push them literally two feet toward safety, honestly, that’s on THESE CHILDREN.

"Look at their faces. They all look the same." THANK YOU VOLCANO FOR DESTROYING RACISM WITH YOUR ASH OF EQUALITY.

Wait where did their dog come from?!

Randy Newman as an end song is ... a choice.

Credit: Universal

Dante's Peak