James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas embark on a magical new trilogy with Boom!'s Wynd

In keeping with its tradition of exceptional fantasy offerings like Simon Spurrier and Matias Bergara's Coda and Matt Kindt and Matt Smith's Folklords, Boom! Studios is rolling out the red carpet for a fresh new trilogy of YA graphic novels from co-creators James Tynion IV (Batman, Something Is Killing The Children) and Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) that's destined to arrive November 2020.

Wynd is an exhilarating new fantasy saga that reunites the GLAAD Award-winning team of The Woods, and revolves around the concept of learning to spread your wings despite the innumerable dangers that fate might toss in your path — and SYFY WIRE has a special expanded preview of the debut volume titled The Flight Of The Prince.

Credit: Boom! Studios

The narrative introduces readers to the restless character of Wynd, who resides in the calm village of Pipetown where he works at the local tavern, kept hidden in the secret rooms under the bar's floorboards, often stealing away to catch glimpses of Thorn, the castle groundskeeper’s son.

But Wynd is protecting the magical blood revealed by his pointed elfin ears, a forbidden trait within the town's limits. His long shaggy hair has kept them out of sight for most of his life, and now Wynd is sprouting into a teenager and they're growing far too rapidly to hide.

Accompanied by his best pal Oakley, Wynd’s weird dreams and an unexpected encounter with the city guard launch him on an adventure more perilous than he could ever imagine, where Wynd will discover the beauty of magic in the realm around him and, most importantly, the magic blossoming within himself.

Credit: Boom! Studios

"Wynd takes place in a world where magic is infectious, and it grows in the wild," Tynion tells SYFY WIRE. "If an ordinary human goes out into a forest, they might come back with bark growing over their skin, or flowers sprouting out of their shoulder. The world changes you and twists you into something monstrous, and so the people of Pipetown have walled themselves off from nature, to keep themselves from changing.

"Wynd is the story of a boy with a bit of magic in him, who desperately wants to be normal and stay in Pipetown forever, and the story of a Prince, locked up behind those high walls, who is desperate to be free. It's a story about change, and the fear of it."

Credit: Boom! Studios

Dialynas seems equally energized with this ambitious undertaking and reteaming with Tynion for a wild walk into the mystical realms of magic.

"I've been wanting to play around in a fantasy setting that would allow me to draw a lot of my favourite things," he reveals to SYFY WIRE. "With Pipetown, the main setting for our first book, I used my hometown in Crete, Agios Nikolaos, as the foundation and started building and adding from there all the details, colours, street art and story elements until one day Pipetown was a real place in my mind, ready to welcome Wynd, Oakly and Thorn and start their epic journey."

Credit: Boom! Studios

Now march into our expanded 10-page preview of Boom! Studios' Wynd: The Flight Of The Prince in the full gallery below and let us know if you'll pledge your loyalty when the first book lands this fall.