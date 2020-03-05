First reactions to A Quiet Place Part II find critics screaming for more

A Quiet Place Part II is due in theaters in just a few short weeks, but critics already refuse to be silent about how much they loved the sequel. Those lucky enough to see an advanced screening of the film took to Twitter to share their enthusiastic first reactions tonight. One thing appears to be clear, this film is likely to make a big bang upon release.

The film finds Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe returning as the (remaining) Abbott family, alongside newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. Blunt, who plays mom Evelyn, continues to lead her family through a post-apolcyptic landscape inhabited by sound-sensitive aliens. Along the way they'll meet Emmett, a mysterious new character played by Murphy. To raise the stakes even more, the Abbotts also have a newborn to look after!

Director John Krasinski's world-building using a virtually wordless scipt in the first installment of the franchise earned a ton of praise, as well as $340 million at the box office, absolutely smashing its $17 million production budget. Judging by these first reactions, the sequel looks to have all the heart-racing action of the 2018 mega hit. While critics aren't able to divulge too many details, they did offer a lot of praise for both Krasinski's skill as a director and the emotional rollercoaster of a ride. Oh yeah, they also said it's every bit as nail-bitingly tense as the first one!

Here's a roundup of what else critics have to say about A Quiet Place Part II :

IMAX also released exclusive artwork for A Quiet Place Part II in preperation for the film's release.

Yep. At this point, we're not sure if we should be excited, scared, or both. We'll go with both!

A Quiet Place Part II whispers its way into theaters Mar. 20.