Holler! A Quiet Place Part II to hit theaters this Memorial Day weekend

The sequel to A Quiet Place, accurately titled A Quiet Place Part II, has a new premiere date, and it's not far off.

Director and actor John Krasinski announced the news on Twitter tonight. “They always say good things come to those who wait,” he tweeted. “Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY.” The tweet was accompanied by an image of an unlit light bulb in the foreground with a lit red light bulb blurred out in the back, evoking the warning system the Abbot family used in the first movie.

A Quiet Place Part II was originally scheduled to premiere on Mar. 20, 2020 but was indefinitely postponed because of COVID 19. Krasinski announced that postponement on social media as well, and promised then that he was going to “wait to release the film til we CAN see it together!”

Flash forward to almost a year later, and the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. With vaccinations ramping up, however, Krasinski and Paramount are apparently optimistic that enough theaters will be open by the end of May to make releasing the film a good idea.

A Quiet Place Part II begins almost immediately after the end of A Quiet Place, and follows Evelyn Abbot (Emily Blunt), her baby, and her two older children — Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) — as they attempt to survive in a world overrun by sound-sensitive creatures. The four ultimately run into Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel), and the film expands on the new world where humans are struggling to survive.

Part II’s Memorial Day weekend premiere will make it one of the earliest major films to be released in theaters since the coronavirus delays. There’s still a lot of uncertainty as to when theaters will be open again, but Krasinksi and Paramount are setting their eyes on the long weekend beginning Friday, May 28. Time will tell, however, if that premiere date sticks.