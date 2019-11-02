Latest Stories

Brian Tarantina
More info i
 Image Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Actor Brian Tarantina passes away at 60

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Nov 2, 2019

Character actor Brian Tarantina passed away this morning in New York City. He was 60 years old.

In a report from Entertainment Weekly, police investigated a report of an “unconscious person in a Manhattan apartment.” EMS later pronounced him dead.

With a career spanning close to 30 years, Tarantina's most recent notable role was as Jackie on the Amazon Prime hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In 2019, he also had a role in the movie adaptation of the Vertigo comic book miniseries The Kitchen.

Other notable appearances include Person of Interest, The Blacklist, Fringe, and Heroes.

