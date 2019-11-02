Actor Brian Tarantina passes away at 60

Contributed by
Nov 2, 2019
Character actor Brian Tarantina passed away this morning in New York City. He was 60 years old.
In a report from Entertainment Weekly, police investigated a report of an “unconscious person in a Manhattan apartment.” EMS later pronounced him dead.
With a career spanning close to 30 years, Tarantina's most recent notable role was as Jackie on the Amazon Prime hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In 2019, he also had a role in the movie adaptation of the Vertigo comic book miniseries The Kitchen.
Other notable appearances include Person of Interest, The Blacklist, Fringe, and Heroes.
Make Your Inbox Important
Sign in to comment:
Sign out: