Dig Miles' new kicks? Adidas dropping real-life sneakers from Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Adidas is offering Marvel fans the chance to dress just like Miles Morales with limited "Superstar" edition sneakers inspired by the character's new Spider-Man game for the PlayStations 4 and 5. You've gotta admit, the kid's got some pretty great taste in stylish footwear.

And these aren't just some regular old shoes with a Spidey design meant to capitalize on the new title for a quick buck. No, no, no — these are directly based on the sneakers that Miles wears in the game . As a sign of quality, they're adorned with Sony's PlayStation logo near the tips of each shoe.

"Insomniac, PlayStation, and Marvel Games worked in close collaboration with Adidas to create new sneakers for Miles to wear in game. We knew right away that we wanted to honor the adidas Superstar sneakers on their 50th anniversary. It’s a classic design, connected to New York, and quintessentially Adidas. We chose to exhibit the timeless colors for which he’s most known: the black suit with the red spider icon," James Stevenson, Insomniac's Community Director, wrote on the official PlayStation blog. "And of course, we also knew all along we wanted to make these shoes exist in the real world. Fortunately, Adidas agreed, and thanks to the partnership with Marvel in collaboration with PlayStation, Adidas will be offering a limited run of Adidas Originals, the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar!"

Credit: Adidas/Insomniac/Marvel Games

Sony, Insomniac, and Marvel have really pulled out all the stops for this game, whether it's these sneakers, bringing back the Daily Bugle, or a slew of in-game suits, one of which takes on the animated properties of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie.

Adidas is offering two types of sneakers for $75 and $95 respectively. Both go on sale tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can get more info right here, but savvy Sneakerheads know that supplies won't last long. You'll want to get up earlier than usual to snag a pair for yourself!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now on sale along with the PlayStation 5. See what critics have been saying about the game here.