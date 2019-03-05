Latest Stories

Captain Marvel poster via Marvel site 2019
Captain Marvel could soar past early projections to hit $150 million U.S. opening
Worry not! Defense Department warbots must adhere to ‘ethical standards’
Hello Kitty movie coming in first major film deal for brand outside of Japan
Nerdy Jobs: The writers who craft D&D and Magic: The Gathering's stories
Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Ming-Na Wen, Jeff Ward at the Captain Marvel premiere

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars tease 'very different' Season 6 at Captain Marvel premiere

Contributed by
Matthew Jackson
Jenna Busch
Mar 5, 2019

At this point, it's been nearly a year since we've seen a new episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the live-action Marvel Comics TV series that began as a spinoff of The Avengers and has since evolved into its own small-screen universe of characters and adventures. In a matter of months, though, the show will finally make its return for a sixth season (with a seventh already ordered and filming) that will see many shake-ups for its characters as they deal with new leadership, new threats, and new tests. 

SYFY WIRE caught up with several members of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast on the Captain Marvel red carpet Monday night, and while they couldn't tell us much, they did tell us to expect changes.

"Season 6 is very different than what we’ve done before," Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons, said. "It’s very comedic in places. Every character gets a good chunk of the action. I can say that Daisy and Simmons have some really fun, cool stuff together. For me and [co-star Chloe Bennet] it has been so fun because we got to hang out together all day, which was fun."

In the wake of the apparent loss of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) last season, the team will also be dealing with new leadership. While we still don't know exactly what happened to Coulson off-screen (the man has, after all, already died at least once and gotten better), and we do know that Gregg is returning in a still-mysterious role next season, S.H.I.E.L.D. will require new direction — and star Henry Simmons confirmed that his character Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie will be stepping up.

"The only thing I can say is, I’m directing," Simmon said. "I think a few people know that. I’m directing S.H.I.E.L.D. now. Besides that I can’t say too much."

A team shake-up like that is bound to cause certain changes in interpersonal dynamics, particularly with the tremendous amount of pressure the team is bound to be under next season. We still don't know exactly what Season 6 will bring for our heroes, but that tension will get to Mack and his relationship with Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley).

"It's going to get rough between Yo-Yo and Mack," Cordova-Buckley teased.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns this May on ABC.

With reporting by Karri Lucas.

