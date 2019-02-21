Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. starts shooting Season 7, with Season 6 still months away

Fans of Marvel TV have had a rough few months that’ve seen the cancellations of every single Netflix streaming show about one of their comic heroes. Hulu’s additions to the universe won’t be coming for a while so in order to take solace they’ll have to turn to the remaining superheroic shows still airing. And where better than the longest-running Marvel show? ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is still alive and kicking — and a new photo confirms it’ll be around for a season beyond the one still on its way.

Actress Ming-Na Wen, aka Agent Melinda May, shared a post on her Instagram that noted she was back to start filming on the show’s seventh season — before this summer’s premiere of Season 6.

Take a look:

“Season 7!!” the actress wrote. “My first day back for S7 of @agentsofshield. Passed my physical (of course!) and tried on some new outfits. Love being back on SHIELD campus.”

Season 6 promises a one-year time jump that’ll help buffer the series for a post-Thanos world (the show should premiere a few months after Avengers: Endgame hits theaters) and plenty of new plot points, which makes it all the more surprising that Season 7 is already confirmed. ABC usually holds off on renewing the Marvel show until after the season runs, causing trepidation throughout the fandom.

Now, fans don’t have to worry: Season 7 is here no matter what. Though, it's worth noting both Season 6 and Season 7 will be shorter than the show's typical 22-episode runs, with both these shorter seasons adding up to a combined "full" season order by the old standard. Regardless, the move keeps the show on the air for another two years, so fans should be pleased.

Though S.H.I.E.L.D. isn't a ratings juggernaut, it has proven to be a consistent performer for ABC. It's also an easy way to keep the Marvel universe "active" between flagship film releases, not to mention the fact that the past few seasons have been among the series' best. With small screen options (temporarily) dwindling for Marvel fans, S.H.I.E.L.D. looks poised to help fill the void.

Season 6 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. kicks off this May, setting the stage for whatever comes next.