FX's Noah Hawley Alien TV show will stay true to 'cinematic' aesthetic, expected to burst forth in 2023

FX's Alien TV series will remain in hibernation a little while longer, with plans for it to eventually hit screens in 2023. Network President John Landgraf announced the news — which was reported by Collider — at FX's TCA Presentation on Friday.

Legion creator Noah Hawley is currently the showrunner on the series, and Landgraf notes that his take on the franchise's world is "very grounded," before going on to add, "I think it was very conscious the fact that there’s a cinematic universe, and that while it has some flexibility, that the aesthetic that was established by Ridley Scott and continued by James Cameron is a part of that universe."

And as for the man who kickstarted this whole cinematic universe, starting with Alien back in 1979, before returning to re-establish this world with 2012's Prometheus and 2017's Alien: Covenant, Landgraf says that Ridley Scott and his company Scott Free will be involved in the project, but in a producing capacity. However, he notes, "I think you'll see some inventiveness and some originality that is uniquely Noah."

Part of the reason for the long wait for the series premiere is because both Hawley and FX are committed to getting it right.

"It’s a really big world-building exercise. Noah, with support from Scott Free, is certainly up to it," says Landgraf. "But you’re talking about designing and building sets and world-building is huge, so we’re well into it. We’re actually moving apace. You know, I have optimism, for example, that this show may well roll out in 2023. Probably will roll out in 2023, but we want to get it right."

Of course, this isn't the first time FX has translated a well-known and beloved film or franchise to the small screen, first with Fargo, which was based on the Coen Brother's film of the same name, in 2014, and followed by Legion, based on the X-Men character, in 2017. (Both were showrun by Hawley as well.) However, Alien features a wider scope than both of those, given its space setting.

"You’re being given access to a really precious resource when you’re granted access to such an important piece of IP, and it’s not something FX does a lot of," says Landgraf. "There’s not another key piece of Fox or Disney IP that we’re working on right now... We had to get this one right, and we’re going to take whatever time it takes to do that."

