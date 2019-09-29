All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October 2019

If you’re a Stephen King fan, we have some very good news for you when it comes to what’ll be streaming this October on the major platforms.
Hulu is dropping the second season of its acclaimed Stephen King-based series Castle Rock, putting a spin on some of King’s classic stories and locales. This season will introduce some characters and arcs from Misery. Over on Netflix, a film adaptation of the novella In the Tall Grass also drops in October. The original story is a dark, twisted tale, and this adaptation looks to be just as freaky.
Looking past all the King-related goodies, Netflix is debuting its new superhero family drama Raising Dion, as well as the new Paul Rudd-vehicle Living With Yourself, about a man who clones himself. Hulu has some fresh episodes from its scary series Light as a Feather, as well as the streaming release of the Laika stop-motion film Missing Link. Over on Amazon Prime, the A24 sci-fi flick High Life is going live, featuring one of Robert Pattinson’s most recent roles (before he takes up the mantle of Batman next).
Check out our full rundown and let us know what you'll be watching.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
In the Tall Grass: The Stephen King renaissance continues, as his novella In the Tall Grass (co-written with his son Joe Hill) comes to Netflix. The story focuses on a pair of adult siblings who become lost in a field, and things get dark, bloody and trippy from there. The big question, though, is if Netflix will stick with the original story's… shall we say dark… ending.
Raising Dion (Season 1): Netflix is also launching a fresh superhero story with this project, focused on a young mother trying to raise a son who has superpowers. The story looks to be a fascinating intersection of family drama and the fantastical, all framed around a mother just trying to keep her child safe.
Living With Yourself (Season 1): Outside of a new Stephen King adaptation, this could be the most fascinating new thing to hit streaming for the month. This series follows a man, played by Paul Rudd, who clones himself — only to realize his clone is better at pretty much everything. Think of it as a much darker take on the 1996 Michael Keaton vehicle Multiplicity.
October 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Good Burger
Men in Black II
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Troy
October 4
Raising Dion: Season 1
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
October 8
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
October 11
Haunted: Season 2
October 16
Sinister 2
October 17
The Karate Kid
October 18
Eli
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Living With Yourself: Season 1
October 19
Men in Black
October 24
Daybreak
October 28
Nowhere Man
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Castle Rock Season 2: Not to be outdone, Hulu is also keeping its skin in the Stephen King game. Season 2 of the acclaimed King-based series Castle Rock debuts, adapting threads from Misery and other King stories.
Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2: This Hulu original is a creepy good time, focusing on a group of friends who get a whole lot more than they bargained for while playing the namesake children's game.
Missing Link: Laika's latest stop-motion animated film is a great one. Featuring the voice talents of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson and Zach Galifianakis, the film focuses on a Sasquatch just trying to find a place where he can belong. It's a touching tale, and if you missed it on the big screen, this is a great chance to catch it.
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
An American Haunting
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Cloverfield
Constantine
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Ghost World
Hellraiser
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Impostor
Project Nim
Saw
Saw II
Saw VI
Snakes on a Plane
Stargate
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Haunting
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Orphanage
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Total Recall
Vampire in Brooklyn
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
What Lies Beneath
Alien Encounters: Season 2-3
Paranormal Lockdown UK: Season 1
Sailor Moon: Season 4
The Dead Files: Seasons 7-8
UFO Conspiracies: Season 1
October 5
Drunk History: Season 6B
October 4
Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie
Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing
October 7
Missing Link
October 11
Little Monsters
October 23
Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere
October 25
Zomboat!: Series Premiere
AMAZON PRIME
HIGHLIGHTS
High Life: Before he suits up as the new Batman, check out one of Robert Pattinson’s most recent projects with the trippy space flick High Life. The film centers on a ship of criminals sent toward a black hole. It was a critical hit and certainly shows how far Pattinson has come since his Twilight days.
A.I. Artificial Intelligence: This Spielberg flick might not get mentioned in the same breath as some of his more obvious classics, but it’s still a fantastic film — and a stellar work of modern genre. If it’s been a decade or so, why not use the opportunity to revisit and remember what all the fuss was about?
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
October 3
High Life
October 4
Costume Quest: Season 1b – Amazon Original series
October 25
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special – Amazon Original series
Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special – Amazon Original series