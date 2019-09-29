All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October 2019

If you’re a Stephen King fan, we have some very good news for you when it comes to what’ll be streaming this October on the major platforms.

Hulu is dropping the second season of its acclaimed Stephen King-based series Castle Rock, putting a spin on some of King’s classic stories and locales. This season will introduce some characters and arcs from Misery. Over on Netflix, a film adaptation of the novella In the Tall Grass also drops in October. The original story is a dark, twisted tale, and this adaptation looks to be just as freaky.

Looking past all the King-related goodies, Netflix is debuting its new superhero family drama Raising Dion, as well as the new Paul Rudd-vehicle Living With Yourself, about a man who clones himself. Hulu has some fresh episodes from its scary series Light as a Feather, as well as the streaming release of the Laika stop-motion film Missing Link. Over on Amazon Prime, the A24 sci-fi flick High Life is going live, featuring one of Robert Pattinson’s most recent roles (before he takes up the mantle of Batman next).

Check out our full rundown and let us know what you'll be watching.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

In the Tall Grass: The Stephen King renaissance continues, as his novella In the Tall Grass (co-written with his son Joe Hill) comes to Netflix. The story focuses on a pair of adult siblings who become lost in a field, and things get dark, bloody and trippy from there. The big question, though, is if Netflix will stick with the original story's… shall we say dark… ending.

Raising Dion (Season 1): Netflix is also launching a fresh superhero story with this project, focused on a young mother trying to raise a son who has superpowers. The story looks to be a fascinating intersection of family drama and the fantastical, all framed around a mother just trying to keep her child safe.

Living With Yourself (Season 1): Outside of a new Stephen King adaptation, this could be the most fascinating new thing to hit streaming for the month. This series follows a man, played by Paul Rudd, who clones himself — only to realize his clone is better at pretty much everything. Think of it as a much darker take on the 1996 Michael Keaton vehicle Multiplicity.

October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Good Burger

Men in Black II

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Troy

October 4

Raising Dion: Season 1

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

October 8

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

October 11

Haunted: Season 2

October 16

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

October 18

Eli

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Living With Yourself: Season 1

October 19

Men in Black

October 24

Daybreak

October 28

Nowhere Man

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Castle Rock Season 2: Not to be outdone, Hulu is also keeping its skin in the Stephen King game. Season 2 of the acclaimed King-based series Castle Rock debuts, adapting threads from Misery and other King stories.

Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2: This Hulu original is a creepy good time, focusing on a group of friends who get a whole lot more than they bargained for while playing the namesake children's game.

Missing Link: Laika's latest stop-motion animated film is a great one. Featuring the voice talents of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson and Zach Galifianakis, the film focuses on a Sasquatch just trying to find a place where he can belong. It's a touching tale, and if you missed it on the big screen, this is a great chance to catch it.

October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

An American Haunting

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Cloverfield

Constantine

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Ghost World

Hellraiser

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Impostor

Project Nim

Saw

Saw II

Saw VI

Snakes on a Plane

Stargate

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Haunting

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Orphanage

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Total Recall

Vampire in Brooklyn

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

What Lies Beneath



Alien Encounters: Season 2-3

Paranormal Lockdown UK: Season 1

Sailor Moon: Season 4

The Dead Files: Seasons 7-8

UFO Conspiracies: Season 1

October 5

Drunk History: Season 6B

October 4

Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie

Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing

October 7

Missing Link

October 11

Little Monsters

October 23

Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere

October 25

Zomboat!: Series Premiere

AMAZON PRIME

HIGHLIGHTS

High Life: Before he suits up as the new Batman, check out one of Robert Pattinson’s most recent projects with the trippy space flick High Life. The film centers on a ship of criminals sent toward a black hole. It was a critical hit and certainly shows how far Pattinson has come since his Twilight days.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence: This Spielberg flick might not get mentioned in the same breath as some of his more obvious classics, but it’s still a fantastic film — and a stellar work of modern genre. If it’s been a decade or so, why not use the opportunity to revisit and remember what all the fuss was about?

October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

October 3

High Life

October 4

Costume Quest: Season 1b – Amazon Original series

October 25

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special – Amazon Original series

Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special – Amazon Original series