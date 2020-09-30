The Mandalorian to Helstrom: All the genre TV and movies streaming in October 2020

One of the biggest shows in sci-fi geekdom makes its planet-trotting return this month on Disney+ while its the quiet end of an era for the first generation of MCU television over on Hulu. Let's dig in.

The big news this month is, undoubtedly, the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian. The award-winning Star Wars live-action series pretty much set the pop culture world on fire and looks to keep the buzz burning with dark sabers and more Baby Yoda in Year 2. If space-faring period dramas are more your jam, Disney+ is also rolling out its small screen adaptation of the early-NASA era saga The Right Stuff. Beyond that, Disney+'s lineup is a bit thin, though you do get The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and X2 in the back catalog.

Netflix is also rolling out a should-be hit just in time for Halloween with The Haunting of Bly Manor, the sequel series to The Haunting of Hill House. The streamer also has the original Adam Sandler film Hubie Halloween, if you want to laugh your way through ghouls and goblins month. Netflix has also cut a deal with CBS to host the first season of the excellent horror series EVIL, which was one of the best new shows on TV last season. Seriously, if you missed it, it's well worth a binge.

Hulu's lineup is led by the new Marvel TV series Helstrom, which is basically Marvel's small screen answer to Constantine. The show was the last project out of a would-be Hulu deal that fizzled when Disney decided to move its MCU fare over to Disney+, so be warned — a second season isn't very likely. Hulu remains on the Halloween theme with the anthology horror project Monsterland and original horror film Books of Blood.

Digging deeper, Prime Video has a slate of new Blumhouse original films; Shudder has its animated Creepshow Halloween special; CBS All Access has Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery; HBO Max is adding a ton of movies to its back catalog; Quibi (which is still a thing!) has a new season of 50 States of Fright; Tubi has the first season of Fox's LEGO Masters; plus a whole lot more.

Check out the full rundown below. This is the way.

DISNEY+

HIGHLIGHTS

The Right Stuff: Want to take an adventure through the heart of the space race? Disney+ and National Geographic are bringing Tom Wolfe's bestseller about the early days of the U.S. space program to life. The show tracks NASA's creation and the selection of seven hot shot test pilots who would become the nation's first astronauts. It looks to be a hopeful, inspiring tale — and we could all use some of that right now.

Video of The Right Stuff | Official Trailer | Disney+

The Mandalorian Season 2: Mando and Baby Yoda are back, baby. The hit series returns with a new season, as it looks to expand the universe and finds the duo out searching for some mysterious "space wizards." This easily looks to be one of the biggest shows of the year, and if its anything like Season 1, should be one of the best.

Video of The Mandalorian | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+

October 2

The Simpsons: Season 31

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff: Episodes 1 and 2

X2

October 16

Meet the Chimps

The Right Stuff: Episode 3

October 23

The Right Stuff: Episode 4

October 30

The Mandalorian: Season 2 Episode 1

The Right Stuff: Episode 5

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

Evil (Season 1): This CBS horror series was a breakout hit in Season 1 with a second season already ordered. It follows a small team of investigators working for the Catholic church, looking into miracles, mysteries, possessions and all things generally weird and terrifying. The cast is stellar, the execution is deft, and it's the perfect little horror series to get you through the Halloween season.

Video of First Look At Evil On CBS

Hubie Halloween: Adam Sandler's latest Netflix original brings the comedy legend to comedy horror. Sandler stars as a local guy who tries to keep his community safe during Halloween. But things go sideways when a real terror threat comes to town. Can he save the town, while still making sure kids get boatloads of candy and have a good time? We're about to find out.

Video of Hubie Halloween | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Fans have been waiting a long time for the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, and now the terror has finally returned with a new ghost story. The set-up is this: A young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after they fall into his care. Arriving at the Bly estate, she begins to see apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises. The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

Video of The Haunting of Bly Manor | Official Trailer | Netflix

October 1

Evil (Season 1)

October 2

The Binding (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. The Bronx (Netflix Original)

October 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Original)

October 9

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

October 14

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Original)

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

October 22

Cadaver

October 28

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Original)

October 30

His House (Netflix Original)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Original)

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Monsterland: Another wonderfully weird one just in time for Halloween. This Hulu original anthology follows encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts that drive broken people to desperate acts. The show is based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud's "North American Lake Monsters."

Video of Exclusive Clip: Monsterland Featurette - &quot;Book To Screen&quot; | SYFY WIRE

Books of Blood: This new original anthology film is based on some classic Clive Barker horror, and comes from director Brannon Braga. The film stars Britt Robertson, Anna Friel, and Rafi Gavron.

Video of Books of Blood - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Film Hulu on YouTube

Helstrom: The final live-action series of the old-school Marvel TV era looks to be a scary one. This Marvel series has some major Constantine vibes, and follows comic characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom as they hunt the worst of humanity. Here's hoping it's good, because as the MCU looks to fully take over Marvel TV on Disney+ with shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this is the end of the old days.

Video of Helstrom - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

October 1

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

After Life

Blade

Blade 2

Blade Trinity

Deep Blue Sea

Fallen

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

House of 1,000 Corpses

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview With the Vampire

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

The Sandman

The Quiet Ones

The Skull

Snakes on a Plane

Spaceballs

Species

Tooth Fairy

Vampire

When A Stranger Calls

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard

October 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1

October 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

October 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1–131

October 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Next: Series Premiere

October 8

Scream 4

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate

October 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

October 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

October 18

Friend Request

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

HIGHLIGHTS

Welcome to Blumhouse: Amazon Prime is taking full advantage of horror season to team up with Blumhouse, dropping four new horror and thriller films as the horror production house looks to try out some fresh ideas and new filmmakers to figure out the next layer of what will surely be keeping us up at night.

Video of Welcome to the Blumhouse – Official Trailer

October 1

30 Days of Night

The Grudge 3

John Carpenter's Vampires

October 6

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Black Box

Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Lie

October 13

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Evil Eye

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Nocturne

SHUDDER

HIGHLIGHTS

Scare Me (Shudder Original): Sundance 2020 Official Selection. During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories. The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin. The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller. Starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben and Chris Redd. Directed by Josh Ruben.

Video of Scare Me - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

The Cleansing Hour: Max and Drew are millennial entrepreneurs who've made themselves famous with a webcast they created called "The Cleansing Hour," which streams live exorcisms. The catch? Each ceremony is elaborately staged to look real in order to dupe their global audience — until today, when today's subject, Drew's fiancé, actually turns out to be possessed. Starring Ryan Guzman, Kyle Gallner, Alix Angelis. Directed by Damien LeVeck.

Video of The Cleansing Hour - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

The Creepshow Halloween Special: Though Greg Nicotero and his team are hard at work shooting Season 2 (coming in 2021), they've crafted a fully animated Creepshow special for us just in time for Halloween, featuring two tales to die for: "Survivor Type," based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter the cost. "Twittering from the Circus of the Dead," based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on Earth.<.p>

October 1

The Price of Fright

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Masque of the Red Death

The Tomb of Ligeia

Theater of Blood

From Beyond

The Ghoul Log

House of 1,000 Corpses

Scare Me

October 5

The Deeper You Dig

The Moster Club

WNUF Halloween Special

October 8

The Cleansing Hour

October 12

Mohawk

October 15

The Mortuary Collection

October 19

Sleep Tight

Them

October 22

32 Malasana Street

October 23

Joe Bob's Halloween Hideaway

October 26

The Creepshow Halloween Special

October 29

May the Devil Take You Too

PEACOCK

Date TBA

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

October 15

Mr. Mercedes (Season 1-2)

HBO MAX

October 1

All-Star Superman

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Catwoman

Cellular

Constantine

Critters 2

Critters 4

Day Of The Dead

Deliverance

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Dreamcatcher

Frequency

Galaxy Quest

Gothika

Grudge Match

Horror of Dracula

Jonah Hex

Man of Steel

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Se7en

Sherlock Holmes

Son of Batman

Steel

Superman vs. the Elite

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

The Butterfly Effect

The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director's Cut)

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Golden Compass

The Haunting

The Hills Have Eyes (Extended Version)

The Hills Have Eyes II (Extended Version)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy, 1959

The Thing

TMNT

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

October 20

Smurfs: Season 3

October 27

It: Chapter Two

October 31

Black Christmas

TUBI

October 1

30 Days of Night

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

Cloverfield

The Da Vinci Code

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Hostel 3

Johnny Mnemonic

LEGO Masters: Season 1

Monster Trucks

Resident Evil

Sin City

Tarzan

Vampire in Brooklyn

White House Down

QUIBI

October 26

50 States of Fright: Season 2

CBS ALL ACCESS

One big orignial premiere this month with Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, which jumps centuries into the far-flung future. That should definitely keep us busy while we all wait for The Stand miniseries to hit in December.