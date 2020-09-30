The Mandalorian to Helstrom: All the genre TV and movies streaming in October 2020

One of the biggest shows in sci-fi geekdom makes its planet-trotting return this month on Disney+ while its the quiet end of an era for the first generation of MCU television over on Hulu. Let's dig in.
The big news this month is, undoubtedly, the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian. The award-winning Star Wars live-action series pretty much set the pop culture world on fire and looks to keep the buzz burning with dark sabers and more Baby Yoda in Year 2. If space-faring period dramas are more your jam, Disney+ is also rolling out its small screen adaptation of the early-NASA era saga The Right Stuff. Beyond that, Disney+'s lineup is a bit thin, though you do get The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and X2 in the back catalog.
Netflix is also rolling out a should-be hit just in time for Halloween with The Haunting of Bly Manor, the sequel series to The Haunting of Hill House. The streamer also has the original Adam Sandler film Hubie Halloween, if you want to laugh your way through ghouls and goblins month. Netflix has also cut a deal with CBS to host the first season of the excellent horror series EVIL, which was one of the best new shows on TV last season. Seriously, if you missed it, it's well worth a binge.
Hulu's lineup is led by the new Marvel TV series Helstrom, which is basically Marvel's small screen answer to Constantine. The show was the last project out of a would-be Hulu deal that fizzled when Disney decided to move its MCU fare over to Disney+, so be warned — a second season isn't very likely. Hulu remains on the Halloween theme with the anthology horror project Monsterland and original horror film Books of Blood.
Digging deeper, Prime Video has a slate of new Blumhouse original films; Shudder has its animated Creepshow Halloween special; CBS All Access has Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery; HBO Max is adding a ton of movies to its back catalog; Quibi (which is still a thing!) has a new season of 50 States of Fright; Tubi has the first season of Fox's LEGO Masters; plus a whole lot more.
Check out the full rundown below. This is the way.
DISNEY+
HIGHLIGHTS
The Right Stuff: Want to take an adventure through the heart of the space race? Disney+ and National Geographic are bringing Tom Wolfe's bestseller about the early days of the U.S. space program to life. The show tracks NASA's creation and the selection of seven hot shot test pilots who would become the nation's first astronauts. It looks to be a hopeful, inspiring tale — and we could all use some of that right now.
The Mandalorian Season 2: Mando and Baby Yoda are back, baby. The hit series returns with a new season, as it looks to expand the universe and finds the duo out searching for some mysterious "space wizards." This easily looks to be one of the biggest shows of the year, and if its anything like Season 1, should be one of the best.
October 2
The Simpsons: Season 31
October 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Right Stuff: Episodes 1 and 2
X2
October 16
Meet the Chimps
The Right Stuff: Episode 3
October 23
The Right Stuff: Episode 4
October 30
The Mandalorian: Season 2 Episode 1
The Right Stuff: Episode 5
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
Evil (Season 1): This CBS horror series was a breakout hit in Season 1 with a second season already ordered. It follows a small team of investigators working for the Catholic church, looking into miracles, mysteries, possessions and all things generally weird and terrifying. The cast is stellar, the execution is deft, and it's the perfect little horror series to get you through the Halloween season.
Hubie Halloween: Adam Sandler's latest Netflix original brings the comedy legend to comedy horror. Sandler stars as a local guy who tries to keep his community safe during Halloween. But things go sideways when a real terror threat comes to town. Can he save the town, while still making sure kids get boatloads of candy and have a good time? We're about to find out.
The Haunting of Bly Manor: Fans have been waiting a long time for the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, and now the terror has finally returned with a new ghost story. The set-up is this: A young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after they fall into his care. Arriving at the Bly estate, she begins to see apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises. The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.
October 1
Evil (Season 1)
October 2
The Binding (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. The Bronx (Netflix Original)
October 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Original)
October 9
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
October 14
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Original)
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
October 22
Cadaver
October 28
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Original)
October 30
His House (Netflix Original)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Original)
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Monsterland: Another wonderfully weird one just in time for Halloween. This Hulu original anthology follows encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts that drive broken people to desperate acts. The show is based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud's "North American Lake Monsters."
Books of Blood: This new original anthology film is based on some classic Clive Barker horror, and comes from director Brannon Braga. The film stars Britt Robertson, Anna Friel, and Rafi Gavron.
Helstrom: The final live-action series of the old-school Marvel TV era looks to be a scary one. This Marvel series has some major Constantine vibes, and follows comic characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom as they hunt the worst of humanity. Here's hoping it's good, because as the MCU looks to fully take over Marvel TV on Disney+ with shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this is the end of the old days.
October 1
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
After Life
Blade
Blade 2
Blade Trinity
Deep Blue Sea
Fallen
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House of 1,000 Corpses
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
The Sandman
The Quiet Ones
The Skull
Snakes on a Plane
Spaceballs
Species
Tooth Fairy
Vampire
When A Stranger Calls
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard
October 2
Monsterland: Complete Season 1
October 4
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
October 5
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1–131
October 7
Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Next: Series Premiere
October 8
Scream 4
October 9
Terminator: Dark Fate
October 15
The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
October 16
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
October 18
Friend Request
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
HIGHLIGHTS
Welcome to Blumhouse: Amazon Prime is taking full advantage of horror season to team up with Blumhouse, dropping four new horror and thriller films as the horror production house looks to try out some fresh ideas and new filmmakers to figure out the next layer of what will surely be keeping us up at night.
October 1
30 Days of Night
The Grudge 3
John Carpenter's Vampires
October 6
Welcome to the Blumhouse: Black Box
Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Lie
October 13
Welcome to the Blumhouse: Evil Eye
Welcome to the Blumhouse: Nocturne
SHUDDER
HIGHLIGHTS
Scare Me (Shudder Original): Sundance 2020 Official Selection. During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories. The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin. The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller. Starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben and Chris Redd. Directed by Josh Ruben.
The Cleansing Hour: Max and Drew are millennial entrepreneurs who've made themselves famous with a webcast they created called "The Cleansing Hour," which streams live exorcisms. The catch? Each ceremony is elaborately staged to look real in order to dupe their global audience — until today, when today's subject, Drew's fiancé, actually turns out to be possessed. Starring Ryan Guzman, Kyle Gallner, Alix Angelis. Directed by Damien LeVeck.
The Creepshow Halloween Special: Though Greg Nicotero and his team are hard at work shooting Season 2 (coming in 2021), they've crafted a fully animated Creepshow special for us just in time for Halloween, featuring two tales to die for: "Survivor Type," based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter the cost. "Twittering from the Circus of the Dead," based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on Earth.<.p>
October 1
The Price of Fright
The Fall of the House of Usher
The Masque of the Red Death
The Tomb of Ligeia
Theater of Blood
From Beyond
The Ghoul Log
House of 1,000 Corpses
Scare Me
October 5
The Deeper You Dig
The Moster Club
WNUF Halloween Special
October 8
The Cleansing Hour
October 12
Mohawk
October 15
The Mortuary Collection
October 19
Sleep Tight
Them
October 22
32 Malasana Street
October 23
Joe Bob's Halloween Hideaway
October 26
The Creepshow Halloween Special
October 29
May the Devil Take You Too
PEACOCK
Date TBA
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
October 15
Mr. Mercedes (Season 1-2)
HBO MAX
October 1
All-Star Superman
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Catwoman
Cellular
Constantine
Critters 2
Critters 4
Day Of The Dead
Deliverance
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Dreamcatcher
Frequency
Galaxy Quest
Gothika
Grudge Match
Horror of Dracula
Jonah Hex
Man of Steel
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Se7en
Sherlock Holmes
Son of Batman
Steel
Superman vs. the Elite
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
The Butterfly Effect
The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director's Cut)
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Golden Compass
The Haunting
The Hills Have Eyes (Extended Version)
The Hills Have Eyes II (Extended Version)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy, 1959
The Thing
TMNT
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
October 20
Smurfs: Season 3
October 27
It: Chapter Two
October 31
Black Christmas
TUBI
October 1
30 Days of Night
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
Cloverfield
The Da Vinci Code
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Hostel 3
Johnny Mnemonic
LEGO Masters: Season 1
Monster Trucks
Resident Evil
Sin City
Tarzan
Vampire in Brooklyn
White House Down
QUIBI
October 26
50 States of Fright: Season 2
CBS ALL ACCESS
One big orignial premiere this month with Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, which jumps centuries into the far-flung future. That should definitely keep us busy while we all wait for The Stand miniseries to hit in December.