Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
American Horror Story 'Double Feature': Ryan Murphy promises two scares for price of one in Season 10

Justin Carter
Mar 19, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT (Updated)
Season 10 of American Horror Story finally has a title. Oh, and it's technically not just the tenth season. 

Late Friday evening, co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to announce AHS: Double Feature with a video of a peaceful beach rocked by ocean waves. In what's sure to be a running theme for the season, the new story will actually be two: "One by the sea...one by the sand."

In a comment on the post, Murphy elaborated on what this means: "It means TWO SEASONS for the fans airing in one calendar year! So double the viewing pleasure."

What does that have to do with the previous fanged teaser from last year? We'll have to wait and find out, as the new teaser indicates there's "more to come..."

Double Feature was originally announced all the way back in 2018 ahead of the then-upcoming eighth season, Apocalypse. Initially meant to release in 2020, the pandemic waylaid the show's production, to the point that Murphy was concerned that the theme would have to change. He'd previously indicated filming would have to be during the warmer months of the year, and now we know why. An earlier Instagram post indicates filming in Provincetown, Massachusetts. 

Presently, the cast is filled with actors from earlier seasons. Some like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters go way back to Season 1; while others like Anjelica Ross and Adina Porter are from the more recent seasons, respectively Season 9 (1984) and and Season 6 (Roanoke). The biggest addition to the cast comes from Home Alone alum Macaulay Caulkin. However, this is only the cast for the "sea" season — in the same comment, Murphy said that the "sand" cast will be revealed soon.

In addition to the new seasonthe horror franchise will also continue by way of American Horror Storiesa spinoff with one scary tale a week as opposed to the original show's season long terrors. It's being filmed alongside Double Feature. 

American Horror Story: Double Feature is expected to release later this year on FX. 

