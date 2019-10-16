Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: Anti-Monitor debuts Arrowverse look; Us returns to theme park roots; more

Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Oct 16, 2019

Crisis on Infinite Earths has a slew of key players in Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s definitive comic run. Some have already been introduced as The CW’s Arrowverse attempts to adapt the story across its many superhero shows, but one of the only missing components is the storyline’s big bad. 

The villain, the Anti-Monitor, is the reason the multiverse is in trouble and the reason why the various Earths need to gather so many versions of so many heroes. Now fans finally have a look at him. Entertainment Weekly previews the character’s outfit, helpfully placed next to actor LaMonica Garrett’s regular (and heroic) Monitor. 

Take a look:

Similar, yet horrifyingly different. A warped evil version of the Monitor — and one hell-bent on tearing apart reality as fans know it. Anti-matter has already begun to filter into the universe and it’s only a matter of time before Tom Cavanagh’s Pariah shows up as a harbinger of doom.

The Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event begins with Supergirl on Dec. 8.

 

Next, one of the year’s best and most profitable horror films is drilling down into its opening scene. Us, writer/director Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out, is all about doppelgangers — the first of which shows up in a spooky fun house. Now the terrifying flick is getting a theme park attraction all its own: a maze at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

According to a release, the attraction will feature The Tethered and “the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America,” as parkgoers attempt to navigate the tricky scarefest. It even freaked out the film’s own cast.

Check it out:

And they were IN the movie. Imagine how regular fans will fare.

Try your luck before time runs out, as Orlando’s Us-themed Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights through Nov. 2.

 

Finally, the Oscar race has already kicked off for one format of films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 32 feature films submitted for the Animated Feature Film Oscar — and the packed category is full of familiar names.

Big box office contenders like Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2 compete alongside claymation's Missing Link and the repackaged, retitled Adult Swim series Primal (known in feature form as Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery).

Other notable studio fare in the mix include How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldThe Addams FamilyThe Lego Movie 2: The Second PartThe Secret Life of Pets 2, and Spies in Disguise.

This list will eventually be shorn to size (last year saw five nominees), but look for Disney to maintain its frontrunner status until proven otherwise.

