Apple TV+ drops 2021 mega-trailer showing off epic footage from 'Invasion,' 'See' Season 2 & 'Foundation'

The Streaming Wars are far from over, people. Apple TV+ flexed its virtual might Tuesday morning with the release of a mega-trailer that touts the platform's library of original shows and films.

The two-and-a-half minute video contains footage for a number of upcoming genre projects like the second season of See (Jason Momoa returns as blind leader Baba Voss), Invasion (a globe-spanning alien drama from Solos' David Weil and X-Men's Simon Kinberg), and Foundation (an adaptation of the iconic book series penned by sci-fi demigod Isaac Asimov).

While Apple didn't confirm any specific release dates, the trailer's YouTube caption promises that all of the series and movies teased within are set to be released between now and the fall — if they haven't been released already, of course.

You've also got more quirky offerings like Schmigadoon!, a comedy about a couple (played by Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key) who find themselves trapped in a magical town where everyone seems to be living inside a 1940s Hollywood musical. Personally, we're most excited for Invasion, which has been described as "one of Apple’s most ambitious original series to date." How can you not be pumped after seeing a snippet of a shocked-looking Sam Neill, which recalls Alan Grant's famous reaction to seeing the Brachiosaurs for the first time in Jurassic Park.

Watch the trailer now (the Invasion bit we refer to takes place at 1:20):

Video of Apple TV+ Summer 2021 &amp; Beyond | Official Preview

Right now, Apple TV+ subscribers with a hankering for genre content have access to a number of offerings like See's debut season, the first two seasons of For All Mankind, Wolfwalkers, the first two seasons of Servant, 17 episodes of Mythic Quest (the sophomore season is still airing), Calls, Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, Amazing Stories, and the newly-released Lisey's Story.